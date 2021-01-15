The Tennessee Wesleyan men’s basketball team rallied from as much as a 15-point first-half deficit and held a slim lead through most of the second half to win 95-93 Thursday at rival Bryan College.
Bryan had built a 38-23 lead with 9:20 left in the first half, before two Elisha Mayberry baskets sparked an 18-3 run for the Bulldogs (9-4, 7-4 AAC). Timothy Chatman drained two 3-pointers, and Billy Balogun and Noah Fager also knocked down shots during the stretch that lasted nearly four minutes and tied the game at 41-41 with 5:34 before halftime.
The Lions countered with an 9-0 run, going ahead 50-41, but again Wesleyan answered, with Bryant Bernard scoring eight points of a 16-4 run over the last 3:03 to close the half with the Bulldogs ahead 57-54. Bernard, Fager and Jonathan Webb all bottomed threes during that spurt.
Bryan led as much as five points early in the second half, but a Webb three gave TWU a 71-68 lead with 13:47 left. The Bulldogs never trailed again, but the Lions only tied them once at 81-81, as Wesleyan continuously found timely shot to maintain the lead, which it could never get above five points.
Both teams shot over 50% from the field, with the Bulldogs at 56.9% and the Lions at 54.1%. Rebounds were even at 25 for each team.
Bernard led five double-digit scorers for Wesleyan with 22 points, also dishing four assists. Webb and Chatman each made three shots from downtown to finish with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Ty Patterson scored 11 points and Balogun 10 while snagging a team-high six rebounds.
The TWU men’s game scheduled for Saturday against St. Andrews has been postponed, but as of press time the women’s team still plays St. Andrews with a noon tipoff on Saturday.
The men’s team’s next game is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Reinhardt, following the women’s game that starts at 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.