OOLTEWAH — McMinn County just had to take its time, and another unbeaten run through District 5-AAA regular-season play was in hand.
The Lady Cherokees coasted to a 5-1 win Saturday at Ooltewah High School to clinch the top seed for the 5-AAA tournament for the third straight year.
Addie Smith and Allison Hansford scored two goals each, with Sydnee Duncan adding another. The Lady Tribe (8-3, 4-0 District 5-AAA) controlled possession as Ooltewah hunkered down in its defensive third, amassing a 45-6 shot advantage overall and 21-5 on goal and kicking 10 corners to the Lady Owls’ four.
“We focused on just moving the ball, because we had the possession pretty much the entire game, so we had to create our own opportunities to score,” said McMinn Coach Jordan Jacob. “They sat everybody back pretty deep, and so we had to be patient in what we did. And we scored a few good goals, and that’s what it takes when the other team defends quite a bit. And so good job to our girls, especially responding after Thursday’s game.”
Smith struck first in the game’s seventh minute from 20 yards out. The junior then made it a brace in the 21st minute, standing in an open spot to receive Duncan’s pass, then firing a high line drive into the net.
Hansford followed about a minute later on a one-touch finish off Lexi Lawson’s corner kick, producing a 3-0 lead the Lady Cherokees carried to halftime.
Duncan sent in a shot from the top of the 18-yard box off a Smith assist to make the score 4-0 four minutes into the second half. Hansford then finished her brace with 22 minutes left after winning a ball on an Ooltewah goal kick and finishing on the breakaway, increasing McMinn’s lead to 5-0.
The Lady Owls scored with 19 minutes left, making for the first goal the Lady Cherokees had conceded in District 5-AAA play this season – albeit not the first against an opponent in the district. Cleveland scored one goal against McMinn in the Cleveland Classic, which was not a district game.
The Lady Tribe has outscored its district opponents 34-2 overall, 27-1 in actual district games.
“That’s not a goal that we set, to allow only one or two goals through district play, but it’s good,” Jacob said. Credit to our defense in that aspect, because our goalkeeper is still learning how to play, defensive line we’ve had to shuffle some people around, so good job to them of picking up what we needed to do and learning on the fly.”
McMinn closes its regular season with three more non-district matches. Its first of those is 6 p.m. today at Baylor in Chattanooga, a makeup for a game postponed from August.
Following that, the Lady Cherokees play 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Chattanooga Christian School, then finish the regular season Oct. 8 at home against Hardin Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.