Sweetwater took the lead on the first play of the game and then held that advantage for more than 45 minutes Friday night.
But Meigs County only needed to hold the lead for 2:18 to capture a season-opening home win 23-22.
When Tiger quarterback Ethan Meadows punched in a QB power play over left tackle and then fought his way over right tackle for the two-point conversion, he gave Meigs County High School a 23-22 lead, its first of the game, with 2:18 left.
The Wildcats gave their hosts a scare on the final drive, moving from their own seven to Meigs' 18 in about 1:50. But an offsides penalty followed by the Tiger defense getting into the backfield for a six yard loss pushed Sweetwater back to the hosts' 29 and then one more penalty against Sweetwater led to a desperation field goal that sailed short and wide right of the goalposts.
Calling him a "competitor" and a "leader," Meigs Acting Head Coach Tommy Bunch had nothing but praise for Meadows, who enters his first season as the full time signal caller.
"When he's in a competition, he's going to play his guts out, he's going to lead his team," Bunch said. "When the going got tough, we turned to Ethan Meadows."
Tiger Head Coach Jason Fitzgerald was unable to be at the game Friday night.
Meadows finished the contest rushing 18 times for 52 yards while completing 11 of his 16 pass attempts for 157 yards.
The Tigers fell into an early hole, as Sweetwater's Malik Arnett took the opening handoff of the game 53 yards for the first points of the game. After quarterback Landen Boyd punched in the conversion, Sweetwater led 8-0.
The Tigers started getting something going on their opening drive, as Meadows rushed twice for 17 yards and flicked a swing pass to Tuff Ricker for 15 yards. They eventually moved to the Sweetwater 27, but a fumble ended the threat.
Defense and the power run game were the theme of much of the game, as neither team was able to score again in the opening period.
However, a drive that began with 2:17 left in the opening period ended in the end zone in the second for Sweetwater, as Arnett scampered 13 yards for Sweetwater's second score and a 15-0 lead less than two minutes into the quarter.
"When we went down early, our kids never thought about hitting the panic button," Bunch said. "It was business as usual. I can't say enough about how proud I am of them and their effort and their guts and their plain ol' heart."
After that second score by Sweetwater, the Tigers were able to hang in the game with an answer.
Tylan Kraskouskas opened the drive with a four yard run followed by Meadows rushing for one and then hitting Riley Edwards down the left sideline for 20 yards to the Tiger 40.
The drive ultimately went 15 plays, eating 8:08 off the clock and culminating in Meadows rolling right and finding Logan Purgason in the back corner of the end zone on 4th and 10. Meadows drove his way up the gut for the two-point conversion and Meigs cut the gap to 15-8 with 1:56 left in the half.
Meigs was forced to punt on its opening possession of the second half and the Wildcats converted their own fourth down for a score, as Boyd hit Chris Alford for a 10-yard TD on 4th and goal. Brennan Teutimez hit the point after, making it 22-8 Sweetwater with 4:31 left in the third.
The defenses held firm from there, leaving the score the same heading to the final quarter.
However, as the fourth period started, Meigs was already in the midst of a drive that began on their own six yard line. Right before the quarter ended, Meadows found Luke Pendergrass for 12 yards and then dashed up the middle and cut down the left sideline for 65 yards on the final play of the third.
Five plays into the fourth quarter, Meadows found a wide open Ricker standing in the end zone for six. Zane Arbuthnot was accurate with his PAT, closing Meigs to within one score at 22-15 with 10:21 left in the game.
The Wildcats put together a lengthy drive once they had the ball again, but the Tiger defense held strong, stuffing a Kai Correll run up the middle on fourth down to give the ball back to the offense.
And it was a productive drive as Meadows opened it by finding Pendergrass slanting across the middle of the field. The senior caught it heading toward the home sideline and raced 45 yards to the Sweetwater 28. Three plays and a penalty later, the Tigers were set up with 1st and goal from the four yard line.
Meadows gained three yards on his first two runs and then a QB power play crossed the goal line and Meadows fighting over right tackle put Meigs up 23-22 with 2:18 left before Sweetwater's final unsuccessful drive.
"Our kids know how to win and I think that's a huge part of it," Bunch said of the Tigers' ability to come back. "Coach Fitzgerald, since he got here, has done a fantastic job of building a winning culture and our kids believe in what we do."
The Tigers coming back after a slow start didn't surprise Bunch too much.
"We're a young team - we're young and inexperienced," he said. "These kids have been a part of a lot of wins, but they may not have been on the field for a whole lot of them. It doesn't surprise me we got better as the game went on. The kids got settled in and they felt more comfortable about what we were doing."
The Tigers (1-0) will now turn their attention toward a long road trip to King's Academy on Friday. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
