CLEVELAND – McMinn County’s rally from an 8-2 deficit fell short Tuesday at Bradley Central High School, and the Lady Tribe sustained its sixth straight District 5-AAA loss, falling 8-6.
Two walks and two hit batters, along with two Bearette singles, dropped McMinn (8-9, 1-6 District 5-AAA) in a 3-0 hole after the first inning.
Lexi Cooley hit an RBI double in the top of the third for the Lady Cherokees’ first run. Bradley tacked on a run in the fourth, but Sammie Greeson’s fly out brought home the Lady Tribe’s second run, cutting the Bearettes’ lead to 4-2.
But four singles and a double from Bradley – all with two outs – swelled McMinn’s deficit to six runs by the end of the fifth inning.
The Lady Cherokees got three of those runs back in the top of the sixth. Sadie Brazzell singled for an RBI, Kaitlyn Evans got hit by a pitch with bases loaded for another run, and Addie Benton’s ground out still sent another across, trimming the margin to 8-5.
Cooley and Cami Wade hit a single and double, respectively, with one out in the seventh. Brazzell’s ground out narrowed the score to 8-6, and Tylor Hancock’s single kept hopes alive, but the next groundout ended the game.
Cooley finished 3-3 at the plate with a double. Aaliyah Cagle took the loss in the circle after a two-inning start. Reagan Wade pitched the next three innings, and McKenzie Wall the last.
The Lady Cherokees are back home 5 p.m. today against Ooltewah, aiming to end their district skid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.