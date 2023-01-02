CHATTANOOGA – The Lady Tigers wrapped up 2022 with another crushing win, and in a possible preview for the postseason in 2023.
Meigs County raced out to a 45-18 halftime lead and took down Tyner Academy 67-30 to finish in fifth place in the Best of Preps Tournament on Friday at Chattanooga State Community College.
The Lady Tigers (10-6) could see Tyner again in the Region 2-2A tournament in February, as the Lady Rams are in the region’s opposing District 4-2A.
“The girls played good and with great energy,” said Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins. “Which is good because Tyner is a region opponent and we could possibly see them (again). I am proud of the girls for finishing out the tournament strong.”
Talley Lawson led four double-digit scorers for Meigs with 16 points all in the first half, nine of those in a first quarter to lead the Lady Tigers to a 20-10 lead.
Meigs then outscored Tyner 25-8 in the second quarter, with Julia Howard scoring eight of her 14 points that period. Ainsley King and Alexis Kranz finished the game with 12 points each, as the Lady Tigers increased their lead to 56-23 after three quarters and continued outscoring Tyner 11-7 in the fourth.
The Lady Tigers finished the Best of Preps tournament with two wins after a first-round loss to eventual tournament champion Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Meigs began the 2023 part of the season 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against area rival McMinn County, looking to avenge a loss to the Lady Cherokees from November.
The Lady Tigers are back in action 6 p.m. Friday at Kingston to resume District 3-2A play.
