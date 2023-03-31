McMinn County's Brooklyn Stinnett (stated second from right) signs to continue her education and basketball career at Bryan College during a ceremony in early April at McMinn County High School. Seated, from left: Margaret Correll, aunt; Gracie Green, niece; Tammy Knox, mother; and Anna McPhail, mother of former Lady Cherokees head coach Tim McPhail. Standing, from left: McMinn athletic director Jake Roberts; Whitney Green, sister; and Bryan head coach Gabe Johnson.
Brooklyn Stinnett will be taking the court at the next level for one of the top nearby NAIA programs.
The McMinn County senior signed her letter of intent to continue her education and basketball career at Bryan College during a ceremony Friday at McMinn County High School.
The sharpshooting guard also had Tennessee Wesleyan and Cleveland State taking to her during recruitment. But after attending some open gym sessions and games for Bryan since the summer, Stinnett knew that was where she wanted to go, and it reminded her of her four years as a Lady Cherokee.
“It felt like home because their team is like a family,” said Stinnett in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “They’re so close, and that’s what we have here at McMinn, so that’s the big reason I went there.”
With the 3-pointer a large part of Stinnett’s game through her career at McMinn, Lady Lions head coach Gabe Johnson believes she will be a strong fit for the program there.
“I think Brooklyn brings a toughness, and obviously she shoots the ball really well,” said Johnson, who was present at Stinnett’s signing. “We shoot a lot of threes, and so that fits her really well. I think she has a huge ceiling of getting better, and so that’s always focus, is get better. And so really, her character and everything fits our culture, so she should fit in perfectly.”
Bryan is coming off a season in which it finished 27-5 overall and 23-1 in regular-season play in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Lady Lions finished as the AAC tournament runners-up and reached the NAIA national tournament’s Opening Round.
And Bryan is bringing back four starters from that team next season, but Johnson believes Stinnett can earn some playing time sooner rather than later if she works at it.
“Like any typical freshman, get in the weight room and continue to work on skills,” Johnson said. “Weight room, strength and speed is the big adjustment, so I think that will be an adjustment for her. But I think she’ll get there.
“So coming in and being a good defensive player, and then coming in and being able to hit shots when we need her to off the bench right now. And so with an opportunity to earn a big role.”
Stinnett, who is looking at majoring in business, plans to hit the weight room and the gym between now and November to be ready.
“Definitely got stronger and be more consistent with my shots,” Stinnett said. “Just work out and be in the gym. And just get better and be better than I was here at McMinn.”
