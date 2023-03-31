McMinn's Brooklyn Stinnett signs with Bryan

McMinn County's Brooklyn Stinnett (stated second from right) signs to continue her education and basketball career at Bryan College during a ceremony in early April at McMinn County High School. Seated, from left: Margaret Correll, aunt; Gracie Green, niece; Tammy Knox, mother; and Anna McPhail, mother of former Lady Cherokees head coach Tim McPhail. Standing, from left: McMinn athletic director Jake Roberts; Whitney Green, sister; and Bryan head coach Gabe Johnson.

 Gabriel Garcia | The Daily Post-Athenian

Trending Recipe Videos



Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.