LOUDON – The Lady Tigers gave their archrival Chargerettes the best shot they had all season.
It still was not enough for Meigs County to prevent McMinn Central from leading by 17 points at halftime or from starting the third quarter with a 13-0 run that proved the knockout blow.
The Chargerettes won the Region 2-2A championship game 75-37 Wednesday at Loudon High School, claiming their second straight region title after defeating the Lady Tigers for the fourth time this season.
But Meigs started this one ahead 6-2, including a two and a three from Talley Lawson, and stayed in sight for most of the first half.
Central (25-7), however, started figuring out the Lady Tigers' match-up defense and engineered a 15-2 burst after that early deficit to finish the first quarter ahead 17-8, with game-high scorer Molly Masingale scoring 13 of her 22 points that period.
"The biggest thing I felt like they were doing is they're trying to play match-up and they're trying to confuse us and confuse our guards and everything,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “OK, are they in a man or are they in a zone, and what are they in? And I felt like that was the biggest thing they did in their gameplan.”
After a promising start, the Lady Tigers (20-12) ended the first quarter missing six of their last seven shot attempts and committing three turnovers.
"I thought at the beginning we looked good, but then we start doing things,” said Meigs head coach Derika Jenkins. “They get momentum and we just fall behind. We told them, when we turned the ball over, they're going to feed off that. And they did exactly that.”
But even after Reagan Baker drew a foul on her 3-pointer and completed a four-point play to put the Chargerettes ahead 21-10 early in the second quarter, the Lady Tigers stayed within sight for most of that period.
Even after Karina Bystry made Central's second of four threes in that period, an Alexis Kranz hoop and Kaydence Schaumburg steal-and-score drew Meigs within 28-19 with about three minutes before halftime.
But Camryn Loden made another triple for the Chargerettes, sparking a 12-4 spurt to end the first half ahead 40-23. Masingale made Central's fourth three of that quarter and her second of the game during that run.
"I think the biggest thing is they just realized that what we worked on in practice will work,” Morgan said. “And I feel like in the district finals (the previous week) they ran some of that match-up stuff, and we're looking over there like what are we supposed to do? We're doing what we practiced, and that's just the biggest thing. So I think they're trying to do that to confuse and I sit around and think, OK, let's do this, and let's do this.”
Meigs missed its last six field goal attempts of the half, an inauspicious end to its most competitive half against the Chargerettes this season.
"It looked a lot better (than the first three games), and I think they were more settled, not as nervous,” Jenkins said. “But we've got to put the ball in the hole, and we had a hard time doing that.”
Bystry drained three more 3-pointers in the third quarter, the first of those igniting the run that built Central an insurmountable 50-23 advantage. The Chargerettes led 62-31 after three and were ahead as much as 40 points in the fourth quarter.
The sophomore Bystry finished with 21 points, 14 of those in the second half, and freshman Maddie Kirkpatrick added 11 for Central. Lainey Fitzgerald led Meigs with 13 points, and Lawson finished with 10.
As the Region 2-2A champions, the Chargerettes will host their Class 2A sectional game 7 p.m. Saturday in The Roundhouse, where they will face Alcoa for the second straight year. The Lady Tornadoes eliminated Central in last year's sectional, but the Chargerettes won 66-44 at Alcoa to start this season. Alcoa (30-5) finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in the final Associated Press state poll of the season. Central finished No. 6 in that same poll.
"I thought we were better than them last year, but that's me,” Morgan said. “And I think we're better than them this year. I don't know, as they say, the best team doesn't always win, but I like our chances.”
The Lady Tigers, as the region runner-up, will travel to Region 1-2A champion Gatlinburg-Pittman for their sectional, which will also tip off 7 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Highlanders (27-5) were ranked No. 4 in Class 2A in the season's final AP poll.
"I don't know much about them (Gatlinburg-Pittman), but every time you travel and go to somebody's home, it's going to be tough,” Jenkins said. “But we're ready for the challenge.”
ALL-REGION TEAM: Masingale was named the Region 2-2A Most Valuable Player. Also making the All-Region team from Central were Bystry, Baker and Maddox Mayfield.
Lawson, Kranz and Julia Howard were All-Region from Meigs.
Other All-Region players were Macey Neal and Braxton Fritz from Kingston and Sarah England and Callie Brewer from Polk County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.