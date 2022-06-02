Desirey Ballard, a first time driver, works on her soap box derby car during Tuesday’s lockdown as former champion Zeke Hembree looks on. The race will be held down Washington Avenue in Downtown Athens along with MooFest.
Soap Box Derby cars are being built and inspected and then will be locked down for this Saturday’s race.
The Athens, TN Soap Box Derby will be held on Saturday, June 4 in conjunction with MooFest.
Athens hosts Stock, Super Stock and Super Kids divisions. The Stock and Super Stock divisions are single driver cars while the Super Kids division is a race designed for children with special needs in a two-seater car with an experienced driver in control of the car.
Athens Parks and Recreation Programs Director Brianna Baker said there are 13 stock cars, 10 super stock and five super kids cars this year.
“We have a lot of new drivers,” Baker said. “We have 10 totally new drivers and six that moved up to super stock from stock.”
The race, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Saturday, will again be held on Washington Avenue in Downtown Athens as the usual roadway between Athens City Middle School and City Park School is unavailable due to construction. While the race is expected to eventually move back to its original location, Baker said racing downtown last year helped let people know about the race.
“It helped raise awareness,” Baker said. “We had a lot of people coming up to us asking how they could get involved.”
Baker said she believes several new racers this year decided to participate after seeing last year’s race.
One new rule this year, Baker noted, is that drivers will now be allowed to paint their cars. In the past most of the cars were white with a few cars coming in red or orange. The cars come in kits, which are put together by the drivers and their parents.
The drivers will race down Washington Avenue all trying to earn their spot in Akron, Ohio at the 84th World Championship FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on July 23.
