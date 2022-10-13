CHATTANOOGA – McMinn Central could not withstand a strong first half from East Hamilton, leading to a 5-1 loss in the District 7-AA championship game Thursday at East Hamilton High School.
Central got down early as the Lady Hurricanes rushed out to a 4-0 lead by halftime.
Iris Barnes got the scoring started for East Hamilton scoring two minutes into the game on a breakaway, as the Chargerettes’ goalie Amelia Mayfield fell down and couldn’t recover to stop the ball.
“The first goal was unfortunate,” said Central head coach Travis Tuggle. “Amelia slipped and fell, but we shouldn’t have let the ball get that deep into the box.
“We just didn’t do a very good job in the first half of getting near their players, gave them too much space to operate, didn’t close down on shots, and when you are playing a really good team, they can punish you for that.”
Zoey Burgner used the extra space to her advantage as she had a hat trick in the game, scoring twice in the first half. The Lady Hurricanes had 40 shots total for the game, and over half of those shots were on goal, attacking Central’s defense all night.
“We were giving them a lot of space and they’re very good technically when they have a lot of time and a lot of space,” Tuggle said.
The Chargerettes came out in the second half with a different intensity level and showed East Hamilton different looks, limiting the Lady Hurricanes to only one goal in the second half after giving up four in the first half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, putting another player in the midfield, and I just tried to stress to them at halftime unless you put some pressure on them if you give them time to operate, they’re going to punish you for it,” Tuggle said. “I just saw that our players did a much better job of closing down the space and not giving them much space to operate.”
Reagan Baker got Central on the board in the second half as she received the go-ahead pass from Kali Miller and was able to chip the ball over the head of the East Hamilton goalie.
“Kali Miller played a good ball into Reagan, (and she) had a great finish she finished the way she needed to finish,” Tuggle said. “East Hamilton has a great goalkeeper unless you can shoot the ball well, you’re not going to get much pass her.”
Central doubled its shots on goal in the second half compared to the first half.
“We put some things together and our energy level was better in the second half,” Tuggle said.
The Chargerettes move on to the Region 4-AA semifinals, which they will play Tuesday at Signal Mountain, who defeated Soddy-Daisy in the opposite District 8-AA title game.
A kickoff time for that game has not been announced as of deadline Thursday night.
