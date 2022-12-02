Riceville sweeps at Niota From staff reports Dec 2, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riceville's basketball teams swept their games Thursday at Niota.The Riceville girls won 32-17, led by Lily Arwood with 18 points. For Niota, Lillie White scored 10 points and Lady Dingess 7.Riceville won the varsity boys' game 65-19, led by Jaxson Gonzalez with 28 points and Trey Emerson 12. For Niota, Bradley Morgan and Alex Powers scored 6 points each.Riceville's junior varsity boys also won 39-18, led by Judah Roche with 21 points and Matthew Woods 14. For Niota, Treylon Richeson scored 10 points. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Riceville Niota Sport Basketball Junior Varsity Boys Point Alex Powers Bradley Morgan Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now DPA announces 2022 All-Area Football Team COLUMN: Good riddance to Black & Blue Police reports for Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022 Black & Blue football rivalry going dormant as McMinn County, McMinn Central release 2023 schedules McMinn County sweeps area rival Meigs County Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
