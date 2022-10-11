CHATTANOOGA – Meigs County had already accomplished much in what might be called a rebuilding year, but it ended Monday believing it could have done even more.
The Lady Tigers’ volleyball season ended in the Region 2-A tournament semifinals with a four-set loss to York Institute, 17-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17, at Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences.
Despite graduating five starters from last year’s team, Meigs finished the fall with a 12-7 overall record and reached the region tournament for the fourth straight year, out of five years of existence as a program.
The Lady Tigers did not have a single senior on varsity this season, either, which means everyone will be back next year, along with what head coach Nicole Swafford expects will be a strong incoming freshman class.
“It’s not how we wanted to end it or where we wanted to end it, but I felt like we came out and we played hard,” Swafford said. “We were ready. Obviously there are some things we need to do in the offseason so that we can make a further showing next season. The good news is we don’t lose anybody, so we’re going to do what we need to do to get further and to keep the winning tradition going.
“I’m proud of these girls. Proud of the junior leadership. We had a bunch of juniors and we played some freshmen and some young kids, and they’re going to get better. I know we’ve got a feeder program coming in.”
The Lady Tigers had gotten the semifinal off to a solid start against the District 3-A champions, building as much as a 22-11 lead and taking the first set 25-17.
But York jumped ahead 10-2 in the second set with Meigs committing a string of errors. The Lady Tigers could not got any closer than five points in that set, and the Lady Dragons evened the match at a set a piece.
Meigs fell behind 8-4 in the third set but briefly took the lead with Gracie Kennedy on serve during a 5-0 run. But York surged back ahead with the next four points and had the Lady Tigers chasing the rest of the set, and the Lady Dragons won the third set 25-21.
Needing to win the fourth set to stay alive, Meigs led 11-10 before York went ahead for good with a 6-1 run.
“(We struggled with) just keeping our composure and knowing that we’re strong enough to do it,” Swafford said. “So that’s just something that we’ll get with confidence and we’ll gain it.
“Next year we can go in with all of our starters back and maybe make some key adjustments and go from there. That’s all we can ask.”
Julia Howard led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills, two of those block-kills. Ruthie Rogers picked up six kills, and Kennedy, Kylee Hitson, Mattie Moore and Kassidy Serig one kill each. Hitson and Annslee Maddron also served one ace each.
Meigs and York were even in team kills with 20, with the Lady Dragons serving three aces to the Lady Tigers’ two.
Sierra Howard, the Lady Tigers’ libero, was named to the All-Region 2-A Team later Monday.
York moved on to the region championship game against CSAS later Monday, which CSAS won in straight sets. Both CSAS and York moved on to the Class A sectional round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.