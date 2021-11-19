The McMinn County boys' bowling team sustained a 13-10 loss to Signal Mountain on Tuesday, only five pins (one mark) away from victory.
High Scores for McMinn were Carson Gary 192 and Braden Eder 153, each picking up a match point.
The Cherokees (5-7) bowled again Thursday against East Ridge.
