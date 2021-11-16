LAURINBURG, North Carolina — Tennessee Wesleyan's basketball teams cruised to a sweep of Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent St. Andrews on the road Friday. The women's team won 81-52, and the men followed with a 106-73 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs (4-1, 3-0 AAC) raced out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter and led 54-24 at halftime. TWU made 49.1% of its field goal attempts. Jordan Wright led four double-digit scorers with 16 points, and Cambree Mayo tacked on 11 points and Jacelyn Stone and Mikalee Martin 10 each.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) led 57-27 at halftime and held their largest lead of 93-47 with 7:25 left in the men's game. TWU shot 60.6% from the floor, including 10-20 from 3-point range. Six Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Bryant Bernard with 15 points. Ty Petterson, Timothy Chatman and Elisha Mayberry scored 12 points each, Djimon Wilson added 11 and Darius Rozier 10.
Both TWU basketball teams remain on the road in AAC play Wednesday at Milligan.
