The transition was seamless for McMinn County girls’ soccer, and Arielle Hansford is now in charge of the program she once starred for.
Hansford, 25, was announced as the Lady Cherokees’ new head coach Friday, immediately after Jordan Jacob notified the team of his resignation from the same position. Hansford, a 2015 McMinn graduate, was a two-time District 5-AAA midfield Most Valuable Player and four-time all-district selection during her playing days with the Lady Tribe.
“Obviously I feel very honored and blessed to have been given this opportunity because McMinn County High School and their soccer program has so much to do with shaping me, myself as a player and a person,” said Hansford in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I just want to be able to hopefully give back to the community that helped to grow me into the player that I was.”
For Hansford, her personal connection to McMinn soccer goes beyond just herself, as her two younger sisters, Abby and Allison, also played for the Lady Cherokees.
And Hansford is also quite aware of just how far the program has come since her own playing days – namely three TSSAA state tournament appearances in the last six years, as well as five District 5-AAA championships and three Region 3-AAA titles over that same stretch.
“It’s definitely been a big part of our family’s lives, and I can’t imagine our lives without McMinn County High School soccer,” Hansford said. “And that’s why I’m really thankful to be able to carry on the torch and to continue to grow the program into what it is, because it’s already grown so much from whenever I was a player there. And I think that this next year there can be a lot of success and our team can really just grow together.”
McMinn is currently on a streak of four straight district championships, 27 consecutive wins over district opponents and two back-to-back state tournament berths. Maintaining that level of success going is something that Hansford is aware provides its own set of challenges.
The Lady Tribe lost four seniors from last year, including Hansford’s youngest sister, Allison, who graduated as the program’s all-time leader in goals and assists. Hansford also faces the task of replacing do-everything midfield captain Addie Smith and defensive anchor Kendall Heath.
“I think that the recent success will be something we’re going to have to navigate as a team together, in that obviously we graduated some really strong seniors out of the group,” Hansford said. “But I think with every new year, that provides a new opportunity for new power players to step up and fill those positions and those roles. Because I think whenever players are given an opportunity to step into the light and really rise to the occasion that we will have some players who will absolutely do that.”
Hansford played three seasons at NCAA Division I Lipscomb as a forward, scoring seven goals over that period. She redshirted her senior year at Lipscomb, graduating in 2018, then began graduate school at Bryan College. Hansford played her remaining year of eligibility at Bryan during the 2019 season and then served as a graduate assistant coach for the Lady Lions in 2020.
Hansford has been an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher in Athens City Schools for the past year, a teaching role she will continue to perform while coaching the Lady Cherokees.
“She (Hansford) has a strong background in soccer and a lot of experience there, playing at Lipscomb and Bryan College,” said McMinn athletic director Jake Roberts. “And she’s also had some graduate assistant college coaching experience there at Bryan. And so for her to come in, she’s going to come in with a very impressive resumé, but also just a better person, being a great influence on our team and our kids. So we’re looking forward to her taking over.”
Along with support from the community around McMinn, Hansford believes having two assistant coaches remaining on staff, both of whom she is very familiar with, will help make her first season as head coach go smoothly.
One of those assistants is Mayson Liner Gordon, who was a teammate of Hansford for all four years at McMinn. And the other is Duane Rikard, who was an assistant during Hansford’s playing days.
“I would say that I have a great community around me to help me in that process,” Hansford said. “Two amazing assistant coaches that are going to be coming back next year that know the players and will be able to help me.
“I think I’m going to have people around me that I really respect that will be able to help me in whatever transitions there may be.”
Prolonging McMinn’s ongoing reign over District 5-AAA is obviously a goal for Hansford, but the process of building team chemistry on the way there is the more immediate aim.
“As far as goals, I really want us to grow as a unified team,” Hansford said. “I want us to be able to fight for one another and not just for ourselves. And I think that will come with just building relationships with one another. And the most successful teams are the teams that are unified and play for a common goal, and I really want to focus on that going into the beginning of the season. And that I would love for us to play really well in districts and hopefully attack for another district championship.”
Hansford had played forward her three years at Lipscomb but shifted to defensive midfielder during her year at Bryan, and her philosophy puts emphasis on team defense as a foundation.
“My coaching style is, I was more of a defensive-minded player, so I think we start from the back and work forward,” Hansford said. “Every player on the team is going to have to play defense, and I think that the most successful teams are the teams that prioritize defense first all the way from the forward role to the midfielders all the way back to the defense (fullbacks).
“Our defensive responsibilities are what we will start our season out with learning and developing. And I think that if we can be a really strong team defense mindset, then the goals and the attack will come.”
But more than scheme, Hansford’s style will be one where the Lady Cherokees play with heart.
“That’s one of the biggest things that as a coach I prioritize, is I want players on the field that are fighting for every ball and that are willing to play hard for their teammates standing beside them,” Hansford said. “So they are going to see a lot of Cherokee pride out there on the soccer field.”
