Last season was something of a landmark for McMinn County wrestling. And despite some losses to graduation, coach Matt Rabine believes this year’s group can match or exceed it.
Five wrestlers — three boys and two girls — qualified for the TSSAA state wrestling tournament last year, which made for McMinn’s largest state contingent in 21 years. The three boys alone were the largest boys’ group from McMinn heading to state in 18 years.
Only one of those wrestlers from last year is back with the team, junior Kyle Cooley. But Rabine, entering his third season at the helm of the wrestling program, sees a few more McMinn wrestlers stepping it up this season.
“This year, we’ll have the same thing going on if we take five or more,” Rabine said. “We make little bets with them every single year — nothing with money or anything like that. But last year I dyed my hair, and then this year we’ll do something different. But it’s something to motivate them. And I think we really have a good group and we could send just as many, if not more.”
Senior Alex Cooley, Kyle Cooley’s brother, was one round short of state last year and is looking to break through and perhaps join his brother.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do,” Rabine said of the Cooley brothers.
Jackson Boggess, brother of graduated three-time state participant Gage Boggess, is entering his junior season, and Rabine expects him to break out this season, along with senior London Wilkins.
Other wrestlers to look out for are a pair of brothers, Nick and NaQuan Vincent. Nick is a freshman and NaQuan a sophomore.
“We have a lot of young guys and a lot of inexperienced guys, but they’re hard workers, and I’m looking forward to building on their skills as well,” Rabine said.
Ryan Vogus is also a returning wrestler who was one round short of the state tournament in last year’s Region 4-AAA tournament. Rounding out the boys’ roster are Kael Walden, Bryan Gossett, Caden Gravett, Jeremiah Hale, Matthew Stanton, Matthew LeBeau, Gavin Sotelo, Sam Walden, Josh Rouse and Michael Wiseman.
Graduated and gone from last year are Gage Boggess and Dylan Ricker, both of whom were state qualifiers last year.
The girls’ team is at four wrestlers this year, with two returning from last year in Maria Sheafer and Lexy Vincent. Malan Barber and Madison Stouder are newcomers. The girls also have their own head coach this season in Tre Foley.
Both of the state-qualifying girls from last year are gone, with medalist Autumn Brazzell graduated and Serena Yost also not with the team.
Aside from trying to match or surpass last year’s landmark state contingent, a major goal for McMinn and all wrestling teams will be to stay healthy and maintain their grades in the classroom with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing.
“With everything going on with COVID, we’re just taking it day by day and building on our skills and trying to keep everyone healthy,” Rabine said. “And with the virtual classes going on and them trying to keep their grades up, that’s goal No. 1. And the wrestlers have been doing a great job of that stuff.”
McMinn opens its season with a home meet 6 p.m. Tuesday against four other visiting schools, one of which is state powerhouse Bradley Central. Tyner Academy, Howard and Union County are also participating in the season opener.
“We want to try to get as many matches as possible, first of all, and second of all with some of the new guys, get them as much experience as possible as well,” Rabine said. “And if we get a few wins out of our opponents, I’ll think that’s a victory.”
And more than anything, McMinn is just looking forward to getting started.
“I told my wrestlers this: I believe it is truly a blessing that we have a season,” Rabine said. “There are literally millions of athletes right now in any sport who are just sitting at home and wishing they could be in our shoes. And we’re not going to take that for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.