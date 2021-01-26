There were no surprises to be had Monday, as all higher seeds won their semifinal games of the McMinn County Elementary Basketball Tournament by double digits at McMinn County High School.
A couple of the games were competitive for a little more than a half, including the girls' No. 2 seed Mountain View in its 35-21 win over third-seeded Riceville to start the evening.
The Lady Tigers led 19-10 in the second quarter before Riceville closed the half on a 7-0 run. The 19-17 halftime score lasted more than three minutes into the third quarter before Mountain View closed the period with the last five points, with Maddie Kirkpatrick making two shots and Jaxyn-Meadow Hawn adding a free throw. An 11-4 fourth quarter from the Lady Tigers sealed the result.
The nightcap between the top-seeded Riceville boys and No. 4 Mountain View, which ended in a 50-30 Wildcats victory, was also a battle for about a half. Riceville had scored the games first 10 points, but two Carter Anderson 3-pointers sparked a 12-4 Tigers run that sliced Riceville's lead to 14-12 after one quarter.
Riceville was still clinging ahead 24-21 in the second quarter but then gained some separation with a Koby Cook three and Brady Mullins deuce to lead 29-21 at halftime. The Wildcats started the third quarter on a 6-1 run and led 39-26 heading into the last period, when they outscored the Tigers 11-4 to advance.
The other two semifinal games were mismatches from the start. The top-seeded Englewood girls raced to leads of 18-6 after one quarter and 34-6 at the half and dismissed four-seed Etowah City 48-8 to return to the county championship game.
Englewood's boys, seeded second, also breezed back to the county title game with a 52-19 win over Calhoun. Reese Frazier scored 26 points, as the Rams led 18-7 after a quarter, 32-15 at halftime and 46-19 after three.
The semifinal winners all clinched berths in the sectional tournament, which begins Saturday.
The final games of the tournament take place today back at McMinn County High School, starting with the third-place games with the county's last sectional berths as the prize. The girls' third-place game between No. 3 Riceville and No. 4 Etowah City starts at 5 p.m., and the boys' third-place game between No. 3 Calhoun and No. 4 Mountain View at 6.
The girls' championship game between defending champion No. 1 Englewood and No. 2 Mountain View tips off at 7, and the nightcap is the boys' championship at 8 between No.1 Riceville and defending county champion No. 2 Englewood.
