BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After a dominating week in the circle, junior Ashley Rogers has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
Rogers was stellar for UT, tallying 31 total strikeouts and three victories, while allowing just three earned runs in wins over No. 8 Kentucky and Liberty this past week.
On Tuesday, Rogers was terrific against No. 11 RPI Liberty — who took down SEC leaders, Arkansas — tossing a complete game shutout, while giving up just two hits and striking out eight batters.
In wins on Friday and Sunday over Kentucky, Rogers threw 14 innings, while giving up just three runs on six hits and sending 23 batters back to the dugout with nothing to show for their efforts. Her marque performance came in Sunday’s series decider against Kentucky, where Rogers struck out 13 batters and helped will the Lady Vols to their first SEC series win of the season. Through 16 starts, Rogers leads the SEC in strikeouts, opponent batting average and batters struck out looking, while ranking second in ERA, innings pitched and wins.
It is the second time this season Rogers has been tabbed as the pitcher of the week and is the third SEC weekly accolade of her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.