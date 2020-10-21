ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central is down to its last chance to remain in the hunt for the playoffs, with a state-ranked region opponent standing in the way.
The Chargers travel to Red Bank in Chattanooga for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, which is a make-up for a cancellation from earlier in the season due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Lions, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press state rankings, have already had three games scratched due to the virus, but they have been impressive in the five games they have played, all of them wins.
“They are awfully talented and very well coached,” said Central Coach Derrick Davis. “And when you’ve got those two things going for you, it’s going to be an awfully tough team.”
Red Bank (5-0, 2-0 Region 3-3A) has played only one close game, a 27-24 win over Class 4A East Hamilton, which was state-ranked at the time. The Lions have two dominant wins over 5A teams, a 41-12 pasting of Soddy-Daisy and a 31-7 whipping of Ooltewah. Red Bank has averaged 37.4 points per game on offense.
“They’ve scored a lot of points, so offensively they’re explosive and can hit you with a big play at any time,” Davis said.
The Lions are more run-heavy this season than they’ve been the past few, and star running back Reco Trimble has a lot to do with that. Trimble currently holds offers from Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Duke and North Carolina State.
But Davis said Red Bank is still capable of passing it to some quality receivers.
That is not good news for a defense from Central (2-6, 0-3) that yielded 364 rushing yards in last week’s 35-7 loss to Signal Mountain.
“They run the ball really well,” Davis said. “It’s probably 80 percent run. When you have a running back like him, they’re going to want to get him the ball as much as they can.”
Defensively, the Lions have allowed just 13 points per game, and Davis said it starts with their front seven, out of a 4-3 base.
“You’re talking about a good-looking defense,” Davis said. “Their defensive front is very, very impressive.
“They’ve got two or three former head coaches on staff, and you can tell they do things right.”
The Chargers will want to take care of the ball and maintain possession better than they did in last Friday’s loss. Against Signal Mountain, Central committed three turnovers, picked up just 13 first downs and ran for just 157 yards on 40 carries as a team.
“Our recipe for the second half didn’t happen, and that’s turnovers and three-and-outs on the offense,” Davis said. “It seems like we’ve done that many times this year. We’re just going to have to play extremely well. We know what we’re going up against with Red Bank.”
And when the Lions are on offense, the Chargers will have to do their best to put their playmakers on the ground.
“When those guys, running backs and receivers, get the ball, we’re going to have to break down, wrap up and be good tacklers in space,” Davis said. “There’s more than one key, and we’re going to have to string all those together to give us an opportunity.”
