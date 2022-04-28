Ashley Ratliff battled back from COVID-19 all the way to an opportunity to run at the college level.
The McMinn County senior signed to continue her education and track and field career at Tennessee Wesleyan during a ceremony last week at McMinn County High School. It was an opportunity Ratliff thought she wasn’t going to have at one point, as she is still working her times back up this spring after having dealt with COVID-19 and asthma.
“I’m excited to (sign),” Ratliff said. “I’ve worked hard to get to this point, and I really didn’t think I was going to run in college. But I’m really happy that I’m able to.
“I struggled with COVID a lot, and my times went down because I was struggling. So I didn’t think I was going to get a scholarship. But I’ve been struggling with that, and I was able to push through it and everything.”
And because of her recovery process, Ratliff has been focusing on just the 1600-meter run this season. Ratliff had run the 800 and the 4x800 relay earlier in her career, and she also ran cross country.
But still recovering doesn’t mean Ratliff has been taking it easy.
“It just took a lot of time and patience and a lot of extra work,” said Ratliff, who intends to major in business. “Working out more and harder workouts when I do run.”
The perseverance Ratliff has shown to get back into form enough to earn a college opportunity is something coach Jeff Galloway believes will translate to success at TWU.
“She’s not afraid to work. She’s a leader, and she’s very much a competitor,” Galloway said. “I’ve always said about Ashley that she’d rather die than lose in a race. And you can tell when she’s running she’s going full bore the whole time. Some will wait and be patient, but not Ashley. She goes out charging and tries to run the whole thing hard. And I think that will serve her well at the next level.”
And Wesleyan head track coach Michael Basuini, who was present at Ratliff’s signing, believes she can excel regardless of the event she winds up running.
“We’ve gotten to watch Ashley run a few times in the home meets,” Basuini said. “We’re not sure exactly what her event will be quite yet, but we can see she has potential in any of the distance events. Right now she’s a really good 800 runner, and as she does more mileage that might strengthen her up, and she might be coming up into the 5K or longer. So we’ll see. But she definitely has the ability to be a college runner.”
Galloway believes Ratliff’s graduation will leave a void to fill from a leadership standpoint, thinking of how far Ratliff had come in that aspect since her freshman year.
“When she came in, she was kind of quiet,” Galloway said. “Now she comes out, when we go to practices and meets, and she’s usually one of the ones out there who is trying to get everybody to do what they’re supposed to do, and I will miss that.”
With postseason track meets still looking, Ratliff is aiming for even faster times, perhaps even personal records, before graduating and preparing to run again at TWU.
“I want to get my times down even further, as far as track I want to get my times better,” Ratliff said. “And that’s it really. Work on that and get more in shape for the coming season.”
