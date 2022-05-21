MOUNT JULIET — For all of McMinn County’s success in tennis over the years, it had never sent a entire girls’ team to the Spring Fling before.
That changed in a definitive way Thursday, as the Lady Cherokees cruised to a 4-0 win over Green Hill in the Class AA team sectional match at Green Hill High School, clinching the program’s first-ever appearance in the TSSAA team state tennis tournament.
And considering there are no seniors on this year’s Lady Tribe, another team appearance could be in the works next year.
“It’s unbelievable. I knew that we had a good team,” said McMinn head coach Lynn Monroe. “And it’s a good group of girls. No seniors, and doing what they’ve done is truly amazing. It’s a good group of kids, and I’m so thankful. It’s been a great year and one to remember.”
Dealing with 90-degree heat, McMinn faced a Green Hill team that was missing its No. 1-ranked player, but Monroe believed the rest of the team was still formidable.
“They played well, and it was the hottest day of the year, and it was unbelievable,” Monroe said. “And they (Green Hill) really were a good team. Their No. 1 player was in Disney World, so she couldn’t play. So that might have made a difference, I don’t know, but I guess we’ll not know. But they were a decent team. But we did it.”
Kylee Hockman, Elena Kurowski and Aubrey Gonzalez all won their matches in straight sets, with all three girls extending their undefeated singles streaks. Hockman at No. 1 defeated Kate Shamblin 6-3, 6-0, Kurowski at No. 2 won 6-2, 6-1 over Shelby Brunson, and Gonzalez at No. 4 downed Addison White 6-2, 6-1.
A.K. Newman, the No. 5 player, had lost her first set but come back to top Addison Crews in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, to clinch the state berth for the Lady Cherokees. Reagan Goforth, at No. 3, dropped her first set, won her second and had her third set stopped once Newman finished off her win.
“The strength of the team all the way down to five and even six, but we’re not playing six anymore (at this point in the season),” Monroe said. “I was kind of worried at the lower (spots), because the deeper you are, that’s how you’re going to get there. But for A.K. to lose the first set, and the girl was pretty tall and a decent player, but for her to lose that first set and come back to win was really big. Just shows the caliber of kids they are, and they don’t give up.”
McMinn begins the team state tournament 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday against Tennessee High at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro. The tournament is single elimination; if the Lady Cherokees win Tuesday, they would play for the state championship 1:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday against the winner between Collierville and Brentwood.
“We’ve faced some decent competition, but getting to this level, it’s so much more than we’ve been playing,” Monroe said. “So they’ll have to be ready.”
Kurowski and Hockman then begin the individual state tournament Thursday in girls’ doubles, facing Lauren Perry and Rylea McNamara of Coffee County at 9 a.m. CDT. If Hockman and Kurowski win, they play again at 2 p.m. in the state semifinal. If they reach the championship round, they play it 11 a.m. Friday.
