An opportunity was right in front of McMinn County Tuesday night. But instead of seizing it, the Cherokees gave it away to Walker Valley.
McMinn committed six errors and surrendered five runs in the top of the fifth inning, falling away to a 6-2 defeat on its home field against the Mustangs.
The Tribe settled for a split of the District 5-4A series, after having held on for a 5-3 victory Monday at Walker Valley. McMinn (8-3, 5-1 District 5-4A) had a chance to take sole possession of first place in the district standings, but instead it is tied with Bradley Central at the top.
Walker Valley (7-5, 2-2), meanwhile, stopped a potential slide out of the top four of the district standings.
“You just hate when you have the opportunity to create a little separation (in the standings) and you don’t capitalize on it,” said Cherokees head coach Matt Ray. “But every year it’s a dogfight, and I feel confident about how we control our own destiny right now. So as long as we come back and learn from our mistakes tonight and handle business the rest of the way out, I feel pretty good about it.”
Missed opportunities also haunted McMinn on offense, as the Tribe left seven runners on base for the game, five of them in scoring position. Singles from Reese Frazier and Brooks Berry to start the bottom of the first inning put runners at second and third with no outs, but all the Cherokees could get was one run off a Mason Roderick sacrifice fly. Jayden Miller reached base on an error, but a fly out by the next batter left McMinn ahead just 1-0.
Pitcher Jace Hyde tagged out a Mustang runner at home in the top of the second after a passed ball to preserve McMinn’s lead. But the Cherokees could not build on their advantage. Berry and Roderick singled and doubled, respectively, in the third inning to get in scoring position, but a pop out to shortstop ended that threat.
A Jayce Falls walk and Grady Prince single in the fourth went nowhere after a groundout to third base.
“I thought offensively we swung the bat pretty well but we hit a lot of balls right at guys,’” Ray said. “And on a night like this with the wind and stuff, you just have to make an adjustment and keep the ball out of the air.”
After all those missed chances to score, the Mustangs made the Cherokees pay, beginning with a one-out McMinn error that put Jordan Smith on base. Felipe Castellanos singled, Kentucky commit Landon Franklin drew a walk, and Parker Minnix and Braxton Smith delivered back-to-back hits, each for two runs.
An outfield error on Tucker Ownby’s single scored another for Walker Valley, who suddenly led 5-1. After a hit batter and walk, McMinn starter Jace Hyde’s night was done.
John Bryson fanned the next two batters to end the top of the fifth. A lead-off error to get Berry on base and a Ty Barnett single again gave the Cherokees two runners on with no outs, but all they could get was one run on a Miller sacrifice fly. The next batter struck out with a runner at third base.
The Mustangs restored a four-run lead in the sixth after Franklin doubled, then scored on another error in the outfield from McMinn. The Cherokees went out in order in the sixth and seventh innings.
“Defensively we gave them about every run that they got tonight,” Ray said. “We gave them the opportunities, and when we gave them the opportunities they capitalized on them. We’ve just got to be better defensively.”
McMinn is back in action in a non-district game 4:30 p.m. Friday at East Hamilton. The Tribe resumes district play 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at home against Ooltewah.
CHEROKEES 5, MUSTANGS 3 — Monday: McMinn held off a comeback over the last two innings to come away from Walker Valley High School with the series-opening win.
Jace Hyde homered for two runs in the second inning, and a Grady Prince sacrifice fly for an RBI later in the inning scored Reese Frazier, who singled, and put the Cherokees up 3-0.
The Mustangs got a run across in the bottom of the third, but McMinn answered with two runs in the fourth. Jayden Miller led off with an inside-the-park home run on a ball hit into deep right field, and Frazier hit another single and later scored again on Jayce Falls’ sacrifice fly to put the Tribe up 5-1.
Walker Valley started the bottom of the sixth inning with a double and two singles in sequence, leading to two runs that cut McMinn’s lead to 5-3. The Mustangs put runners at the corners with no outs in the bottom of the seventh on an error and a single, but Mason Roderick then induced a pop out and a groundout. The next batter walked to load bases with two outs, but another groundout ended Walker Valley’s comeback and got Roderick the save.
Ty Barnett (W) recorded eight strikeouts against seven hits and one walk in his 5 2/3-inning start. Frazier finished 2-3 at the plate, and Roderick also hit a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.