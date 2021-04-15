DECATUR – Meigs County won an 11-7 shootout against visiting Harriman on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers were behind 4-0 going to the bottom of the third before Meigs’ offense got on track with two runs in the third, three in the fourth, four in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said that he was worried about a let down after Tuesday’s big district win over Sequoyah and that may have contributed to the slow start, but he gave credit to Harriman.
“They hit it good, we hit it good and we made some good plays on defense,” Davis said. “They (Harriman) are a good team. They hit the ball well and we had to play well to win.”
The Lady Tigers (11-6) will travel to Midway on Thursday for a 6 p.m. start.
Meigs 11, Harriman 7
The Lady Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the second inning and then three runs in the top of the third.
Meigs countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
Ella Crowder started things off with a single and pinch runner Brianna Crass scored on a double by Madison Hughes. Hughes went to third on the throw and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Toryn Lawson.
That cut Harriman’s lead to 4-2.
After Harriman scored a single run in the top of the fourth, the Lady Tigers tied the game at 5-5 with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Ella Scott led off the Meigs half of the fourth by drawing a walk. After the first out, Sierra Howard was hit by a pitch.
Lainey Fitzgerald singled home Scott to make it 5-3 in favor of Harriman and a sacrifice fly by Ella Crowder put Meigs behind 5-4.
Meigs then tied the game at 5-5 when pinch runner Jacelyn Stone scored from third on a passed ball.
From that point on it was all Meigs as the Lady Tigers’ offense kept rolling, scoring four more runs in the fifth to take a 9-5 lead.
Lawson started Meigs’ attack in the fifth with a single and then Carlee McLemore doubled. Anna Crowder then hit a sacrifice fly to give Meigs its first lead at 6-5.
Ella Scott singled and then Kennedy Majors doubled home two runs to put Meigs up 8-5.
The final run of the fifth was a single by Fitzgerald that brought home Majors.
Harriman fought back with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to make it 9-7, Meigs, but the Lady Tigers got both of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning.
Scott drove in a run by drawing a bases-loaded walk and then Majors singled home a run to put the Lady Tigers up 11-7.
Fitzgerald put the Lady Devils down in order in the seventh to give Meigs the win.
McClemore started in the circle for Meigs. She surrendered four runs, one of them unearned, on four hits in three innings. She struck out three and walked two.
Fitzgerald picked up the win as she pitched the final four innings. She gave up three runs on three hits, with only one of those runs earned. She struck out five and walked three.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers finished with 11 hits. Lawson, McLemore, Majors and Fitzgerald each had two hits with Majors collecting three RBIs.
Fitzgerald drove in two runs while Hughes, Lawson, Anna Crowder, Scott and Ella Crowder each had one RBI.
Hughes, Majors and McLemore each hit a double.
