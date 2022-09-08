McMinn County's Lyndy Arsenault (10) squares up a shot at the goal against Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences on Thursday at Benny Monroe Stadium. Arsenault scored the goal in the Lady Cherokees' 7-1 win to begin the Cleveland Girls' Classic.
CLEVELAND – McMinn County was on the attack from the opening kickoff to begin the Cleveland Girls’ Classic.
The Lady Cherokees were up 2-0 by the fifth minute, led 5-0 at halftime and cruised to a 7-1 victory over Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) on Thursday at Benny Monroe Stadium.
It was a matchup of two teams who made their respective TSSAA state tournaments last year. CSAS had reached last year’s Class A semifinals.
But in the third minute, defender Lyndy Arsenault dribbled all the way from the back line to the right wing and fired into the goal to put McMinn ahead 1-0. Kylee Hockman struck for the first of her two goals after a long ball from Kyndal Rollo to make it 2-0.
Lexi Lawson also ended up with two goals and also dished two assists. Mackenzie Howard tallied one goal and one assist, and Annie Kovach also scored a goal. Hockman also delivered an assist to go with her brace.
The Lady Cherokees (3-2) play two more games in the Cleveland Girls’ Classic. McMinn takes on Signal Mountain, a rematch of its season-opening loss, 8 p.m. Friday at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex. This match took place after deadline for today’s print edition.
The Lady Tribe then concludes the three-day tournament against Maryville 4 p.m. Saturday on its home field at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
