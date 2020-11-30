The Friday, Nov. 27 edition of The Daily Post-Athenian unintentionally left off Malachi Hayden, offensive lineman from Meigs County, from The DPA 2020 All- Area Football Team page on B10.
The DPA did intend to honor Hayden with a spot on the All-Area Team.
Hayden’s inclusion gives Meigs County nine All-Area honorees for 2020.
The Tigers advanced to the Class 2A BlueCross Bowl for the second straight year and will play for the state championship on Saturday in Cookeville.
The DPA regrets the error.
