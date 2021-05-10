CHATTANOOGA – McMinn County tennis advanced seven players to the second day of the District 5-Large tournament after Friday's action at the Champions Club Tennis Complex in Chattanooga.
Elena Kurowski and Kylee Hockman both reached the girls' singles semifinals. Kurowski, seeded first, won her match over Caroline Condo of Cleveland. Hockman defeated Audrey Keenum of Bradley Central in the first round, then upended No. 2 seed Zoey Burgner of East Hamilton.
Tucker Monroe, the boys' singles top seed, moved on to the semifinals with his win over Luke Pippinger of Walker Valley.
The girls' doubles team of Aubrey Gonzalez and Katie Elliott also advanced to the semifinals, defeating their first-round opponents from Cleveland and then winning in the second round over a team from Ooltewah 6-1, 6-1.
The boys' doubles team of Ethan Jones and Luke Ramey reached the semifinals with wins over teams from East Hamilton and Ooltewah, respectively.
Kurwoski, Hockman and Monroe were also announced as All-District team honorees Friday.
The semifinals will begin 10 a.m. Tuesday at Tinsley Park in Cleveland.
