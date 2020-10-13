The competitive landscape is likely to be quite different for several area high school sports teams starting next season.
The TSSAA released its 2020 enrollment numbers late last week, which will be used to set classifications for the next two seasons, the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years.
All three area schools saw their enrollments decrease, with McMinn County's dip being the most significant. McMinn's 2020 enrollment is 1,430 students, down from 1,556 in 2016.
McMinn Central reported an enrollment of 689, down from 738 in 2016. Meigs County's 2020 enrollment is 505, compared to 517 in 2016.
Classifications and region and district alignments will be determined in the TSSAA Board of Control's meeting on Nov. 12. Before that meeting, sports programs can notify the TSSAA that they elect to play in a higher classification.
The following is an analysis of the possibilities for each area school's football, basketball, baseball and softball programs after reclassification, based on the 2020 enrollment numbers. The following does not take into consideration which sports at which schools might play in a higher class.
None of the following is permanently determined and is subject to greatly change following the Board of Control's Nov. 12 meeting.
McMINN FOOTBALL: McMinn County is projected to drop to Class 5A the next two seasons because of its enrollment dive. Its 2020 enrollment makes it the 58th-largest school in the state.
Currently, 291 teams play football in Tennessee, and an even split of classes would work out to roughly 48 or 49 teams per class.
The Tribe is likely to be placed in Region 4-5A with current members Walker Valley, Rhea County, and Lenoir City, all of whom are also projected to remain 5A programs. Ooltewah, also slated to drop to 5A, is also likely to join McMinn in Region 4-5A.
Chattanooga's The Howard School is projected to be 5A after jumping to a 1,280 enrollment and could also be placed in the region with McMinn.
Soddy-Daisy, currently a member of Region 4-5A, could be dropping to 4A, as its 2020 enrollment figure of 1,081 places it 103rd in the state.
Heritage, currently in the same region in Class 6A with McMinn, is also projected to fall to 5A, but does not appear likely to follow the Cherokees into 4-5A because of some chaos in the Knoxville area. Region 2-5A stands to lose Carter, Gibbs, Seymour and South-Doyle, who all look to drop to 4A. Thus, Heritage is more likely to be thrown into the Knoxville area to help fill the void there.
CENTRAL FOOTBALL: McMinn Central is projected to stay in Class 3A, along with current Region 3-3A opponents Sweetwater, Loudon, Brainerd and Signal Mountain.
The Chargers' region is expected to lose Red Bank, which will jump to 4A due to its increase in enrollment.
Geographically, if any new team could replace Red Bank in Region 3-3A, it's Kingston. However, Region 2-2A, where Kingston currently resides, is projected to lose Northview Academy and Scott, who are both jumping to 4A. That makes it less likely Kingston will move.
MEIGS FOOTBALL: Meigs County is expected to remain in Class 2A, as are Region 2-2A foes Oneida, Wartburg and Cumberland Gap. The Tigers have been wanting to move to a region closer to home, but that could be prevented by Rockwood, which experienced enough of an enrollment drop to move down to 1A.
Region 1-2A, the northeast of the state, is expecting to lose Cosby, which will drop to 1A, leaving that region with four teams as well with none projected to replace Cosby. That makes it even less likely Meigs can move south.
If no teams replace Rockwood, Meigs will get to enjoy automatic playoff berths the next two seasons, with only four teams in the region – though it will not enjoy continuing to travel long distances to play region games.
McMINN BASKETBALL, BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: McMinn's enrollment drop may give it a reprieve in football, but it will not do the same for basketball, baseball and softball.
With those sports increasing to four classes starting next year, the Cherokees and Lady Cherokees will be squarely in the largest Class AAAA, with its district likely consisting of traditional rivals at Bradley Central, Cleveland, Walker Valley and Ooltewah.
In addition, Howard's enrollment leap to the 74th-largest school in the state also places it in Class AAAA, which means the Chattanooga school could also be in McMinn's district.
With 329 teams currently playing basketball, each class is looking at 82 or 83 schools if evenly split.
On the other hand, East Hamilton and Soddy-Daisy will most likely not be district opponents for McMinn, as both of those schools look to be in Class AAA.
CENTRAL AND MEIGS BASKETBALL, BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL: For Central and Meigs, things may not be as easy to figure out as it first seems.
Both of those schools are projected to remain in Class AA in these sports, along with current District 5-AA opponents Sweetwater, Loudon and Polk County. Sequoyah will be gone, as it will be in Class AAA.
That was the easy part.
The hard part comes after a seismic shift in Chattanooga. Many opponents Central and Meigs have been facing in region tournament play, including Red Bank, Hixson, East Ridge, Signal Mountain and Chattanooga Central, are all projected to be in Class AAA next year, and Howard will be in AAAA.
Only Tyner and Brainerd remain in AA in Chattanooga. However, Tellico Plains and Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences are projected to move up from Class A to AA. Tellico, notably, was once a mainstay in District 5-AA with Central and Meigs.
A bit further west, Marion County, Bledsoe County and Sequatchie County are also projected to be in AA and could factor into the area's new region and district configuration.
The districts could be drawn among these schools any number of ways, and there is no guarantee Central and Meigs will remain in the same district. As just one possibility, Central could be placed in a district with Sweetwater, Loudon, Tellico and Polk, while Meigs gets moved south and west with CSAS, Tyner, Brainerd and at least one of Marion, Bledsoe or Sequatchie.
SOCCER: It appears Central soccer could be stuck with East Hamilton in the district for another two years. East Hamilton's enrollment is 1,065 for 2020, which is not a major increase from its 2016 figure of 1,038 and is still well below the cutoff between Class AA and AAA for soccer.
Central's enrollment decrease, meanwhile, does not appear enough to drop it to Class A in soccer.
Furthermore, Soddy-Daisy could drop to Class AA in soccer with its enrollment decrease, which would remove it as a region opponent for McMinn but could make it yet another obstacle for Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.