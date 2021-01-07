BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C.- The women's basketball team was back on the road on Tuesday for another Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) game. The team traveled to North Carolina to take on the Montreat College Lady Cavaliers.
Hannah Cherry, Ashley Baxter, and Madison McClurg all scored to help the Lady Bulldogs hold a 6-2 advantage in the early going. The lead soon moved to 11-7 on a McClurg three-pointer and Cambree Mayo basket. Montreat scored the last eight points of the first quarter to take a 15-11 lead into the second quarter.
Jordan Wright and Mayo combined for the first four points of the second quarter to tie the score 15-15. Even though TWU did not break the tie, the score remained close as Kathaleen Alomar's basket made the scoreboard read 21-20 with 2:35 remaining. The home Lady Cavaliers used a 6-0 run over the remainder of the half to take a 27-20 lead into the intermission.
The teams exchanged baskets to open the third quarter. Scores from Wright, Baxter, and McClurg made the score 37-27 in favor of Montreat with 6:04 remaining in the third. Scoring became dearth for the team through the remainder of the quarter, being outscored 15-4 to head into the final quarter trailing 52-31.
The drought ended in the fourth quarter to the tune of 15 consecutive points by the Lady Bulldogs. A combination of scores from Mayo, Cherry, and Alyson Crowder helped the team cut a 21-point deficit at the beginning of the quarter to just six points as the scoreboard read 52-46 with 3:41 remaining in the game. The team was not able to complete the comeback though as Montreat went on to win the game 62-52.
Mayo (13), Cherry (12), and McClurg (10) all finished in double-digit points for the team. The 13 points by Mayo tie her career-high. McClurg led the rebounding efforts with nine.
Tennessee Wesleyan (2-2, 2-2 AAC) will play their first home game of the season on Thursday. The team will host Bluefield College for a 5:00 p.m., tip.
