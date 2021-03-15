DAYTON – Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime at Bryan College before falling in the second overtime period 3-2 on Friday.
Pedro Dias got the Bulldogs (9-2) on the board in the 67th minute, and Wynand Wessels scored the equalizer in the 86th. Bryan's Logan Johnson scored the winner in the 102nd minute.
Eight yellow cards – five on Bryan and three on Wesleyan – were issued in the match. TWU had a 26-13 overall shot advantage with a 6-5 edge on shots on goal and also kicked six corners to Bryan's one.
TWU plays its first home match since the spring restart to the season 4 p.m. Thursday against conference foe Milligan.
