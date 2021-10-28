ENGLEWOOD — As rough as the last few weeks have been for McMinn Central, it is right where it wants to be heading into its regular-season finale.
The scenario is as simple as it gets for the Chargers when they host Sweetwater for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Charger Field. Win, and they’re in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Lose, and they’re done.
“We talked a lot this week about everything that has happened up to this point,” said Central coach Matt Moody. “We’ve got to forget about it and move on, and our playoffs start this week. So I think our kids are excited to be at this point in the season and still have something to play for.
“I know as a staff we’re excited, and I’ve said this before a couple of times, but obviously our record is not where we want it to be, but the fact that we do have a chance to make the playoffs, and that was our goal at the beginning of the season to begin with. So I think everybody is excited at this point.”
Turnovers, penalties and an inability to sustain scoring drives have plagued Central (2-7, 1-3 Region 3-3A) during its ongoing four-game losing streak. In last week’s 43-0 loss at Rockwood, the Chargers committed 15 penalties for 142 yards and coughed up four turnovers. Obviously, Central seeks to correct those going into Friday’s big game.
“Last week we were penalized quite a bit, and so we just really need to focus in on finishing drives,” Moody said. “And all of us, even myself, we just need to stay composed and focused in and finish. Finish drives and not turn the ball over, and just the little things that we’ve talked about all year, the things that at some point have set us back. Focus on those things and gives ourselves an opportunity late in the game to win it.”
Sweetwater (3-6, 0-3) will also be battling for its postseason life Friday. Unlike the Chargers, the Wildcats would need help to get in the playoffs even if they were to win. Sweetwater would need Signal Mountain to beat Brainerd the same evening to force the tiebreaker scenario that would lift the Wildcats into the final playoff spot.
“We’ve just got to be ready to go play,” Moody said. “They’re a lot like us: they’ve had some struggles this year, but they have an opportunity like we do to make the playoffs if they win. I think they need a little help if they were to win from some other teams, but both teams are playing with an opportunity to make the playoffs, so we know it’ll be big for them, too.”
Sweetwater lines up in multiple formations on offense, both heavy and spread. Landen Boyd, a junior, and Wyatt McClure, a freshman, have played snaps at quarterback this season for the Wildcats, and Moody said the Chargers will need to be prepared for both. Running back Malik Arnett and wide receiver Kaden Duprey have shown an ability to make big plays.
“Both quarterbacks can run the ball pretty well and throw on the run, so they do a lot of different things that we have to be ready for,” Moody said. “Their coaches do a good job of putting them in the right positions for them to be successful, so that’s what we have to be ready for.”
Moody doesn’t expect the Wildcats’ defense to make too many mistakes, either, so Central’s offense will have to earn its points.
“They play hard, they’re physical, and they get to the ball really well,” Moody said. “Like I said earlier, they’re coached really well and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. So that’s where we have to be focused on the things we can control and execute our gameplan.”
In addition to limiting turnovers, Moody believes a major key to victory will be keeping lost yardage to a minimum, whether that is penalties or negative plays. And Central’s defense must get third-down stops.
“We can’t play behind the chains offensively, and we’ve got to do a better job of getting off the field on third down,” Moody said. “That’s been an Achilles’ heel for us in some of these games is we get to the point we get teams in third-and-medium or third-and-long, and we’ve got to be able to get a stop and get off the field.”
