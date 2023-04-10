SWEETWATER – With Meigs County eager to take out its frustrations on its next opponent, the softball game at Sweetwater High School was effectively over before the first inning even was.
The Lady Tigers piled on 10 runs in the top of the first and pummeled the Lady Wildcats for a 19-0 win in four innings Monday, rebounding from their tough loss Thursday to Kingston.
After committing seven errors in Thursday’s defeat, Meigs (9-6, 5-2 District 3-2A) had no errors Monday, backing up Lainey Fitzgerald’s seven strikeouts in her four-inning shutout performance.
Meigs knocked seven of its 15 hits in the first inning alone, helped out by two of Sweetwater’s six errors. The Lady Tigers added two runs in the second, one in the third and six in the fourth to invoke the run-rule after just four innings.
Kennedy Majors blasted a grand slam to punctuate Meigs’ first inning. Majors also doubled twice, hit 3-4 and rang up a team-high seven RBIs.
Madilyn Johnson was 3-3 at the plate, Alexis Kazy 2-2 and Sierra Howard 2-3, with Kazy and Howard tallying two RBIs each. Carlie Landers also had two RBIs, and Kazy, Howard, Fitzgerald and Johnson each hit one double.
The Lady Tigers play two non-district games to finish out the week, traveling to Midway for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch Wednesday, then coming back home to Karen Jennings Field for a 5:30 p.m. start Thursday against Harriman.
