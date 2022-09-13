ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central was in control from start to finish, but head coach Travis Tuggle wanted to see some more consistency in the Chargerettes’ final tune-up before their most critical game of the regular season.
Reagan Baker and Maddie Kirkpatrick each scored two goals as the Chargerettes defeated Class A Rockwood 6-0 in a non-region game Tuesday at Central High School.
And now Central (6-3), which is on a five-game winning streak, turns its attention to Thursday’s clash at East Hamilton, with the District 7-AA top seed on the line. Kickoff for that game is 6 p.m.
“That’s one thing we did tonight is figured out there’s some things we’re going to have to work on,” Tuggle said. “We’ve got to decide between three or four formations that we’ve practiced all year long and trained on. We’ve got to decide which one is best for East Hamilton and just be mentally and physically prepared for a tough game. It’s going to be our toughest game of the year.”
The Chargerettes led 3-0 at halftime, allowing only one shot from the Lady Tigers in the first half, which was not on frame. But it took until the 15th minute for Central to score its first goal, after five previous shots on goal. Baker blasted a cross from the left wing to the freshman Kirkpatrick, who performed a one-touch finish for a 1-0 lead.
Baker then scored her first goal on the run after a long ball from defender Sadie Goodin in the 20th minute. Savannah Miller made Central’s lead 3-0 on a low line drive in the 22nd minute that slipped out of the Rockwood keeper’s grip into the goal.
“It was sort of a mixed bag, I think. The first 20 minutes, I thought we played well and the pressure and intensity was there,” Tuggle said. “We didn’t finish very well. We had a lot of shots that were right at the keeper. Put together some good combinations and some good through balls and good passing and getting in and around the fullbacks on both sides. Just weren’t able to finish in the first 25 minutes.
“And then the last 15 minutes of the first half, the energy level dropped and we gave the ball away easily. They came back out and adjusted a little bit. They dropped our center back a little bit deeper and tried to do a little bit of sweeping back there and playing a lot of long balls and stuff like that.”
Macy Knox, also a freshman, got her goal in the second minute after halftime on a run down the left of the field. Kirkpatrick finished her brace with 17:20 left on a steal and score, and Baker got her second goal with 8:03 remaining off a Miller through ball.
“The first part of the second half, the energy level was good, and then we had a bit of a lull,” Tuggle said. “And we can’t do that against East Hamilton because they’re going to have a lot more subs than we have. It’s a bigger field, they’re going to have more intensity. So we’ve got to make sure that we take better care of the ball and work harder for one another and communicate better.”
Overall, Tuggle believed Rockwood (3-6-1) put up the kind of resistance Central needed to see before Thursday. The Chargerettes finished with a 39-6 overall shot advantage, 26-3 on goal, and attempted five corner kicks to none for the Lady Tigers.
“Rockwood is a pretty good single-A team,” Tuggle said. “They’re probably about the level of Polk, I’d say, and they’ve got some good players. They’re well coached, they’re pretty disciplined. They didn’t have very much depth, either, and they played pretty hard all the way to the end, so they need to be commended for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.