Athens City Middle School track and field is sending a contingent to state.
Six individual athletes and five relay teams from ACMS earned top-four event finishes in the Section 2-A meet April 30 in Maryville. They all move on to the TMSAA state track and field championships, which will take place May 21 at Franklin High School.
Jakyran Dyer took first place in both the boys' 100-meter and 200m dashes, making a return trip to state as an eighth grader. Clark Nation, also in eighth grade, also scored a first-place finish in the boys' 400m.
Journee Johnson, in eighth grade, is back at state for the second straight year after a fourth-place finish in the girls' 200m. Seventh-grader Kadie McDonald is also making a return trip to state after finishing fourth in the girls' 400m and second in the 1600. Sixth-grader Trinity Ryan is also headed to state after a third-place result in the girls' 400.
Tilee McDermott, an eighth-grader, is back at state as well with a first-place finish in the girls' long jump.
The girls' 4x100m, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams all advanced to state, finishing second, third and fourth, respectively.
Kadie McDonald, Tilee McDermott, Journee Johnson and Taliyah Ryan were on the girls' 4x100 team. Mina Kurowski, Ashton McDermott, MaKenna Crockett and Brooke Pacheco ran the 4x200. Mia Sewell, Emma Martin, Lorelai Zeigler and Sophie Carroll were in the 4x400.
Two boys' relay teams also advanced to state, with the 4x100 placing second and the 4x200 third.
Lincoln Watson, Taven King, Drew Bottoms and Jakyran Dyer were on the boys' 4x100, and Jefferson Hester, Melvin Tran, Ethan Shaver and Lincoln Watson on the 4x200.
