Athens City Middle School won three basketball games Tuesday at Riceville.
The ACMS girls won 40-24, led by Mia Sewell with 10 points and Kyela Trew with 8. For Riceville, Kyra Watson scored 9 points and Ellie Whaley 7.
ACMS won the varsity boys' game 45-35, handing Riceville its first loss of the season. Brooks Berry and Joshua Lockmiller led the Cougars with 12 points each. For Riceville, Jaxson Gonzalez and Andrew Brown scored 10 points each.
ACMS also won the junior varsity boys' game 37-29. M. Cobb scored 11 points and A. Fugate 9 for the JV Cougars. For Riceville, Maddox Frazier scored 11 points and Bryce Mullins 9.
