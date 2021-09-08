EVENSVILLE — The bad news was McMinn County didn’t feel in control much of the first half. The good news was the Lady Cherokees were still scoring anyway and preventing Rhea County from doing so.
Despite a defense that appeared vulnerable at times to Lady Eagle threats and a struggle to maintain possession, the Lady Tribe still jumped to a 4-0 halftime lead and coasted to a 5-0 win in District 5-AAA play Tuesday at Eagle Stadium.
“I guess it was maybe just a mindset thing of just feeling very rushed or something like that,” said McMinn coach Jordan Jacob. “Maybe they were anxious, I don’t really know.
“But they did a much better job in the second half there. We only scored one in the second half, but controlling the game and moving the ball around, really much better. But I guess that says something about us that we felt a little frazzled but we were still able to score four in a half, so I think that’s a good sign.”
Rhea got two good looks at McMinn’s goal in the first few minutes, but Bella Hooper was able to pick up the save against both. Allie Sewell then bumped in an Addie Smith corner kick to put the Lady Cherokees (3-2, 2-0 District 5-AAA) ahead 1-0 in the seventh minute. The Lady Eagles (3-2-2, 0-1) still often out-battled McMinn for possession and kept much of the action in the Lady Tribe’s defensive third after going down a goal. Rhea got one good look at an equalizer in the 16th minute that just skipped wide left of the frame.
“They definitely frustrated us for a good portion of the first half,” Jacob said. “So it’s good to have that adversity and have to play through that, because ultimately those are things we’ll have to deal with through the course of the season.”
The Lady Cherokees cashed in on their counterattacking opportunities, however. Kylee Hockman sent in her goal after a well-placed pass to the center of the 18-yard box from Mackenzie Howard to make it 2-0 in the 21st minute. Allison Hansford finished a cross from Lexi Lawson at 10 minutes before halftime, and Lawson sent in a goal of her own one minute later, swelling the Lady Tribe lead to 4-0.
Lawson notched a brace with her second goal at 10 minutes left in the match, timing her run into the 18-yard box to one-touch finish a cross from Hockman.
McMinn finished with a 29-11 overall shot advantage, 16-6 on goal, and amassed a 5-1 advantage on corner kicks. Hooper picked up six saves in her clean-sheet performance.
Tuesday was the first of a stretch of four games in five days for the Lady Cherokees. McMinn returns home 7 p.m. Thursday to continue its District 5-AAA slate against Ooltewah.
The Lady Tribe then plays 5 p.m. Friday at home against East Hamilton as part of the Cleveland Classic, which the McMinn County Soccer Complex is one of the host fields for. McMinn then wraps up that weekend tournament 11 a.m. Saturday against Maryville at the Greater Cleveland Soccer Complex, in a match of two of last year’s Class AAA state tournament participants.
