Don Campbell of Ooltewah died Saturday, Sept. 5, due to injuries sustained from a single vessel incident on Watts Bar Lake. The incident took place near Blue Springs Marina in Roane County just before 6 p.m. EDT.
Several TWRA Officers responded to a call of a single vessel accident with injuries.
The Hamilton County family of three ran aground in a 23’ Chaparral, cuddy cabin boat. TWRA officers arrived on scene and began treatment. Roane County EMS Roane County Fire and the Roane County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded.
The Roane County Medical Examiner pronounced Cambell, age 55, dead at the scene due to injuries received from the crash. The mother was life-flighted in critical condition to UT Medical Center in Knox County. The child was transported by ambulance to UT Medical Center and is expected to be released.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.