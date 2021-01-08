DECATUR — Same school, same position, similar results.
Meigs County running back Will Meadows has run in his father’s footsteps and maybe has even outpaced Gary Meadows, though that is up for a friendly debate. What is not up to debate is that the duo has made their mark in the Meigs County football history books.
One person who got to see both play is Gary’s wife and Will’s mother, Crystal.
“Watching Gary play in high school was amazing, he made it look so easy and so natural,” Crystal said. “He was that student-athlete that everyone looked up to and wanted to hang out with. He was a special running back that had natural ability that he worked at and developed.”
While she has also enjoyed watching her son play, it’s also a little more nerve-wracking.
“It is a lot harder to watch your child put himself through the beatings (physically and mentally) that come along with football. But it has been a complete joy watching Will come into his own and develop into his own type of running back,” she said. “As a parent it is hard to watch your child suffer and it was really hard to watch him struggle with his injury his sophomore year, but it was a blessing to see him pick himself up and transform physically into the person he is today.”
Will helped lead the Tigers to their second consecutive Class AA Blue Cross Bowl state championship game this year and was a Mr. Football finalist. He finished the 2020 season with 1,849 rushing yards on 222 carries and 234 receiving yards with 12 catches. He also has 105 yards on six kickoff returns for a total of 2,188 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns.
Gary still holds the state record, regardless of classification, for all-purpose rushing yards in a season with 3,630 yards in 1993. He is also second in the state in all-purpose rushing yards in a career with 7,995 yards from 1990-1993. He is 12th in the state with 75 touchdowns in a career.
While Will has only one highlight film of his father playing, he appreciates the career his father had.
“I have read news articles about him and remember one guy saying Dad has the best hips he had seen on a running back in a long time,” Will said. “He was a bigger back, weighing around 205 and was hard to take down.”
Will said his dad has helped him watching film and giving him tips.
“He has a lot of football knowledge that he has been able to pass down to me,” Will said. “Also seeing that my games meant as much to him as it did me helped me a lot … It has been an honor to follow in my Dad’s footsteps and start for Meigs County at running back. We both were fortunate to have great teammates that blocked and helped with our success.”
Will is part of a senior class that had four straight region titles and reached the state title game two years in a row.
While both left their mark on the history of Meigs County football, some may ask who was the better running back. Predictably, there are two different answers.
“I would have to say that Will is a better running back,” Gary said. “He has a little more overall speed than me, adding his spin move. His ability to catch out of the backfield has made him more explosive and a better all around back. And he has played in a state championship game twice and I never did.”
Will, however, has a different take on the matter.
“I would have to say that my dad was a better running back,” Will said. “My opinion he is the best football player to come through Meigs County.”
But it all started with Will as a freshman going up against the upperclassmen in practice and learning a lot of lessons.
“Running against Jawan Martin, Austin Lamb and that entire defense was rough, but it made me a better running back,” Will said.
Will was a starter as a sophomore, but was injured during the season. Now a senior, he has started the past two seasons.
Obviously, neither of the past two seasons have ended as Will would have liked as the Tigers came up short in the state title games, but that doesn’t diminish his career or the memories that he has of playing with teammates in front of his parents and the Meigs County fans.
“We did something really special in these four years. We carried on the legacy and winning tradition,” Will said. “I will miss playing with my teammates at Jewell Field and the feeling of playing for the Meigs County community on Friday nights.”
Will currently has at least three offers to play college football and plans to get a degree in nursing, sports medicine or business.
Gary said it’s been a pleasure to watch his son play. He remembers his own last game, losing to Sweetwater in the state semifinals, and knows how Will felt after the Tigers lost to Peabody in the state title game this year.
“I did reminisce on Will playing as a Tiger at 7 years old and I coached him then,” Gary said. “It is bittersweet and is amazing the memories and stories this group of young men will have.”
Despite the heartbreak of watching Will lose his final game as a Tiger, Gary enjoyed watching his son compete, especially since it’s the same school he played for.
“It is a great feeling to see your son playing the sport you once loved to play. Watching him get to do some of the same things that I got to do is great,” Gary said. “We were both fortunate enough to have good players blocking for us. Having the same number and position is special, but what is more special is seeing people you played with cheer for your kid and seeing their kids playing with yours is even more special and it lets you know you are home.”
Gary played football at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and now works at Olin Chemicals in Charleston.
Gary cherishes the friendships he forged on the gridiron and knows that Will’s friendships with his teammates and coaches will last a lifetime just like his has.
“When I think about my high school football days it reminds me of the friends and relationships that I built and made,” Gary said. “Football teaches life lessons that you carry into college and the workforce. I would like to thank all the coaches that I had through the years and the coaches Will has had. The impact that they have on my life and his has been incredible and has developed us into the people we are today.”
