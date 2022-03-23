The Athens City Middle School baseball team outscored Lenoir City Middle a combined 35-0 in a home doubleheader sweep Monday.
The Cougars (4-0) won the first game 23-0, pounding 15 hits. Luke Lawson, Bowen Combs, Ace Cagle, Kade Hyde and Chase McDonald all got multiple hits, with Combs and McDonald driving in four runs each.
ACMS won the second game 12-0, with the Cougars drawing 12 walks. Jaxen Fugate and Brayden Fowler each got a hit.
