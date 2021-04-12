Doubts were rampant as many people counted Meigs County out after losing its star quarterback to graduation. Opposing teams likely thought this is the time to get the Tigers.
But the 2021 Tigers proved everybody wrong by going undefeated in Region 2-AA and powering their way through the playoffs to the state championship game.
Meigs lost the state title game to Peabody, but the Tigers showed that the program is about more than one person.
“I think the kids were motivated a lot by that,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said, during the team’s recent banquet, of Meigs missing former quarterback Aaron Swafford. “They were saying that Swafford left and that we were done.
“The kids didn’t buy into that. The kids came to work every day and did what they were supposed to. That senior group ended up 52-5. Just a great job by players, coaches, everybody.”
Meigs County recently held its football banquet at Springbrook Golf & Country Club to celebrate another successful season. The Tigers went 14-1 this season. This senior class, Fitzgerald said, is the winningest class in school history. Last year’s senior class is the second winningest and the 1995 team, who also reached the state championship game, is the third winningest.
“They were guys who knew how to win,” Fitzgerald said of his seniors. “We had a lot of good leaders and guys who played a lot of football, just a lot of good men. We talk about Brady Blevens and the injuries he fought through and still being the leader and playing every game. We talk about Will Meadows and the great football player he is, but he is also a great young man.
“You can go down the line with all those guys. We not only had good football players, we had good young men. They were a pleasure to coach.”
Of course, one of the biggest achievements the team had was simply staying healthy enough to have a season during COVID. While there were a few individual cases, the team did what it had to do to stay healthy. Then to have the type of year the Tigers had despite COVID is an achievement in itself.
“There were so much stuff that went on. Our world was turned upside down with COVID,” Fitzgerald said. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a year and then being able to have it and having the success that we had, it’s just a great effort by our players on and off the field, the parents and guardians to keep them safe, our administration, everybody involved.”
Fitzgerald said he is proud of his team for forging ahead not only because of COVID, but also fighting through other issues.
“We had a lot of highs and lows this year, not only as a football team, but personally,” Fitzgerald said. “We had players that lost moms and dads and managers that lost a mom. Then we have a great year and make it to the state championship game. It’s sort of like a family, you have your ups and downs together and you are always there for each other.”
That was never more true than it was this year. But even without COVID, teams have to pull together to earn championships. Sometimes, Fitzgerald said, individuals focus too much on reaching the next level and don’t enjoy what they have in high school.
“The first thing everybody wants to talk about is getting a college scholarship, but that’s not what high school sports is about,” Fitzgerald said. “High school sports is about the memories you have. You will take those memories with you for the rest of your life … They will remember when they got to celebrate with their teammates or when they had to pick up their teammates because they were in a bad position in life.
“That carries over into the football field and having to pick people up because they are in a bad position on the field.”
Fitzgerald said are two memories that will stay with him, one from the 2019 season and one from the 2020 season.
“Hagen Lowe making the tackle at the two-yard line to take us to our first state championship game in a long time and all the hard work that Will (Meadows) put in and scoring that touchdown against Trousdale County and the embrace he and his dad Gary had in the back of the end zone I will remember for a long time,” he said.
Fitzgerald said he thought the 2020 Tigers could have a good season when they defeated Sweetwater in the first game of the year.
But when the Tigers took down fellow state power South Pittsburg, it was then Fitzgerald knew he had a championship-quality team.
“Later on in the year when we got to South Pittsburg and when we were able to beat them I knew we had a chance to get back to the state championship game,” Fitzgerald said.
Now that the 2020 season is in the rear view mirror, most fans are already looking forward to the 2021 season.
There will be some changes, as there always is. The Tigers will be part of a new region for at least the next two years and are now in Region 3-AA with Bledsoe County, Marion County, Polk County, Tellico Plains and Tyner.
“It will be good for us,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
The non-district games for 2021 include The King’s Academy, Signal Mountain, Copper Basin and, of course, longtime rival McMinn Central.
There are some who are saying the same thing this year that they said last year. Only this time, instead of losing an all-state quarterback, the Tigers lose an all-state running back in Meadows.
Again, the Tigers plan to be just as dangerous as ever.
“We have a lot of good guys coming back and a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. Our (new) senior class has gone to the state semifinal and the state championship so they know what it takes,” Fitzgerald said. “They have been working hard in the off-season and trying to get better every day. I have confidence in these guys and in these players coming back and I think they have a chance to be really good again.”
During the banquet the all-region team and other awards were announced. Cameron Huckabey was named the Region 2-AA receiver of the year, Malachai Hayden the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Meadows was named the Region 2-2A MVP.
Others receiving awards or recognized were Cody Cawood, Jackson Shaver, Ayden Skinner, Da’Quawn Tatum, Bryson Falls, Luke Pendergrass, Blevens, Dalton Purgason, Hunter Brown, Justin Key, Logan Carroll and Hagan Lowe.
The Tiger Award is presented to the player that best represents the Tigers on and off the field.
Fitzgerald said several players are deserving of the award, but the 2020 Tiger Award winner is Blevens.
