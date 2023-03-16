JEFFERSON CITY – The McMinn County baseball team lost 3-1 to Science Hill on Thursday at Jefferson County High School to begin the Playing for a Cure tournament.
The Cherokees (2-1) scored in the top of the seventh inning to avert a shutout. Mason Roderick hit a one-out double and his courtesy runner, Coby Wilson, advanced to third on a fly out and then crossed home plate on a passed ball.
Science Hill scored one run each in the third, fifth and sixth innings and barely out-hit McMinn 8-7. Neither team committed an error.
Freshman Brooks Berry hit 3-3 against the Hilltoppers, and Roderick was 2-3 at the plate with a double and Jayden Miller 1-3 with a triple. Jayce Falls also singled in his 1-2 performance.
Ty Barnett got two innings of work in his start, collecting three strikeouts against one hit, no walks and no runs. Jace Hyde (L) pitched the third and fourth innings, also getting three strikeouts against three hits, no walks and one earned run. Ethan Barrett pitched the last two innings.
Science Hill was the Class AAA state champion in 2021, when AAA was still the largest class in baseball, and reached the Class 4A sectional last year.
McMinn continues the Playing for a Cure tournament Friday and Saturday at Heritage High School, with a game 3 p.m. Friday against Station Camp, 10 a.m. Saturday against Powell and 3 p.m. Saturday against Montgomery Central. Powell was a Class 4A state tournament semifinalist last year, and Montgomery Central also made state in 3A last season.
