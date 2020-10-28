The way Coach Jordan Jacob sees it, it didn’t matter whom McMinn County drew for its first-round opponent.
It is the state tournament, after all. Anyone the Lady Cherokees face is going to be a challenging opponent.
“We’re one of the last eight teams playing in the state,” Jacob said. “There’s not really going to be anybody that’s not going to be a tough challenge. So, I think we’re up for it.”
With that said, the opening opponent for the Lady Tribe (14-3-1) is a Bearden squad that may have the most impressive resume out of all eight teams in the Class AAA State Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs enter the tournament 20-1 this season, their only loss to Chattanooga Girls Preparatory School, which is already a Division II, Class AA state semifinalist. Bearden’s wins have come over a murderer’s row of other East Tennessee soccer powerhouses including Farragut, Knoxville Catholic, Maryville, Greeneville and Science Hill, all of whom were either substate or state tournament teams this year.
Jacob was still learning more about Bearden’s personnel as of press time, but there were a couple of things he was aware of.
“Just some general things that I know they’ve got, there are some talented girls up top who are quick that we’ll have to deal with,” Jacob said. “And I was told by one of our players that they have a pretty decent center back.”
With Bearden’s resume of wins this season, including over teams the Lady Cherokees lost to this season, McMinn is likely considered a significant underdog in the first round. But Jacob feels the Lady Tribe has been well tested on the way to state and ready to face the challenge.
“We just want to give them confidence that we’ve played tough teams throughout the year and got results, and we’ve won our games up to this point, and we’ve proven we belong at the state tournament,” Jacob said. “So there’s really no reason for us to feel that we can’t go out and compete in this game.”
The Lady Cherokees will kick off against Bearden 5 p.m. (4 p.m. local time) Friday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, tentatively on Field No. 7.
The tournament was delayed from its original start today due to the projected rainfall from Tropical Storm Zeta expected to hit the Murfreesboro area today and Thursday and the resulting likelihood of unplayable conditions at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
That gives McMinn two extra days to prepare for the Lady Bulldogs, but Jacob admitted he was looking forward to starting today while still riding the momentum from the Lady Tribe’s postseason run.
“I had my mind pretty much set that we’d take (Monday) and (Tuesday) and just kind of regroup and talk about what we wanted to do and then just go out and play,” Jacob said. “We’ve kind of gotten in the groove now of playing and only having a day or two off between games, and I was kind of hoping we could keep that groove. But we’ll just practice and take the extra time to prepare.”
Should McMinn pull off what many would consider a significant upset, it would face either Franklin or Collierville in the semifinal round 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. local time) Saturday.
Collierville and Franklin have both been state runners-up within the last five years, thus speaking to Jacob’s point that there are no easy match-ups in the tournament.
And on the opposite side of the bracket are defending state champion Ravenwood, the winners of the previous two state titles before last year’s from Houston, along with Maryville and Stewarts Creek. The Class AAA state championship match will take place 2:30 (1:30 p.m. local time) Monday.
“If we want to win the state tournament, then we’re going to have to beat some good teams, anyway,” Jacob said.
And regardless of how far the Lady Cherokees get in Murfreesboro, they are still only the second girls’ soccer team from McMinn to reach the state tournament — along with all their other achievements including another sweep of the District 5-AAA and Region 3-AAA titles this year.
“I’m just excited for these girls and proud of them regardless of what happens when we get over there,” Jacob said. “To do this for the second time in school history, it says a lot about the group we have right now, so I’m just proud of them for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.