Both McMinn County wrestling teams are riddled with youth, but the coaches are viewing that as a positive this season.
Of the 19 wrestlers on the boys’ team, only one is a senior, along with four juniors, four sophomores and 10 freshmen. And graduated from last year are the Cherokees’ two state tournament wrestlers: Kyle Cooley, who finished in third place at state, and Jordan Wright.
“We have a young team; however, we believe this can be a good thing,” said boys’ head coach Matt Rabine. “The team will put in a lot of hard work and will get as much experience as possible. In the end this will build the wrestlers to be better on the mat, and in leadership for future seasons.”
The girls’ team, meanwhile has only one senior and one junior along with four sophomores and four freshmen, with much of the team new to the sport.
“We’re a very young team. We’ve got seven girls that are wrestling for the first time and three returners from last year, which was their first year wrestling,” said girls’ head coach Dustin Moore. “We’ve got some tough girls that also play other sports and some good athletes.”
McMinn’s boys have been counting on their lone senior, NaQuan Vincent, along with his brother, junior Nick Vincent, for leadership on the team.
The Cherokees also return sophomore Joseph Douglas, who qualified for the Section 2-AA meet last year as a freshman. Junior transfer Brad Simmons and returning sophomore Chris Rouse are also wrestlers Rabine believes can score points through the season.
“The Vincent brothers, NaQuan and Nick, have been paramount in their leadership this year,” Rabine said. “Brad Simmons, who comes from North Carolina, is a strong wrestler and teammate. Chris Rouse is a strong wrestler, who we expect to do well. Joseph Douglas, who made it to sectionals, we expect to make an impact both on and off the mat.”
On the girls’ side, sophomore Zoe Helton had a strong showing during preseason work. However, another promising sophomore, Bettie Lynn, is currently out with a broken hand. Abigail Satherline, the lone junior, has joined coming over from rugby.
“Zoe Helton is a girl from last that is really coming into her own,” Moore said. She’s won four out of six of her preseason matches so far. Unfortunately, Bettie Lynn broke her hand at an open mat last weekend. She was coming along and working hard to get better. Abigail Satherline is a first year wrestler that I've named team captain. She's a tough rugby player, great attitude, smart, and hard working. Can't wait to watch what she does in her first match. She missed our preseason tournaments due to rugby.
“All of these girls are like sponges and I couldn't be happier with how our season has started.”
Rounding out the boys’ roster are juniors Jeremiah Hale and Bryson Price, sophomores Dakota Guffey and Harold Lugo and freshmen Isaiah Ison, Wyatt Gable, Brayden Fletcher, Jared Pettite, Cole McMurray, Aiden Halloway, Jesse Ward, Rylen Wilkens, Zach Helms and Devon Williams.
And rounding out the girls are lone senior Kimberly Chrisman, sophomores Hayley Brunell and Syncere Standridge and freshmen Koritza Magana, Kenley Petrosina, Jorja Price and Erika Torbett.
McMinn’s regular season began Tuesday at East Hamilton High School, with the boys beating Silverdale before falling to East Hamilton. McMinn is wrestling Saturday in the Ooltewah Invitational, then hosts its first home match during school hours Monday against Polk County, with wrestling to begin at 2 p.m.
