ENGLEWOOD — The gauntlet of ranked opponents continues as McMinn Central gets ready for Homecoming festivities.
The Chargers face their third straight opponent with an Associated Press state ranking when Copper Basin, the No. 2 team in Class A this week, visits Charger Field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
If there’s anything Central (0-6) can hang its hat on going into this one, it may be its 26-20 double-overtime upset win over the Cougars last season, when Copper Basin was receiving votes in the AP poll.
“We were able to win that one last year, but this year they’re undefeated and No. 2 in Class A,” said Central Coach Derrick Davis. “They’re a smaller school than we are, but still a good team that we’ll be facing.
“Those guys, they play tough and they’re on a roll right now. So far, there’s not been a whole lot of breaks in our schedule as far as easier-type games. We’ve got another tough one.”
Last year’s win featured then-senior tailback Jordan Ledford, now at Emory & Henry, ripping off 230 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. One or more of the Chargers’ current running backs matching that performance would obviously be an enormous boost to their chances this time around.
Copper Basin (7-0), on the other hand, has its quarterback, Bryson Grabowski, back for his senior year. The son of Cougars coach Chad Grabowski is a dual threat. In addition, the Cougars’ running back Sebastian Baliles is someone Davis hopes his defense can slow down.
“He’s not a very big running back, but he runs hard,” Davis said. “We’re going to have to limit his yards. He’s an extremely hard runner. And hopefully we’re going to have to contain their quarterback and not let him scramble and get outside the pocket, because he can hurt you scrambling along with throwing.”
The Cougars are averaging 33 points per game in the five games they took the field for. Two of Copper Basin’s wins are by COVID-19 forfeits. The result that sticks out the most on the Cougars’ resumé is a 56-14 win over the same Tellico Plains team that shut out Central 13-0 in Week 2.
Central’s defense has been reasonably stout in the team’s last two games against ranked foes, at least before halftime. The Chargers held Meigs County, the No. 2 team in 2A, scoreless in the first quarter and to only 14 points at the half. And Central also held Loudon, the No. 4 team in 3A, to 14 points in the first half last week.
Offensively, however, Central has been shut out in four of its six losses and has scored in double digits only once this season. The Chargers are minus-5 in turnover margin at this point in the season, coming off three giveaways against Loudon last week.
And while Central limited its penalties to four for 25 yards last week, those came at the worst times.
“We’re going to have to quit shooting ourselves in the foot when we get a drive going by penalty or by turnover,” Davis said. “We’re going to have to score some points. You can’t win ball games when you’re not scoring points. We’re going to have to continue drives when we get them going, we’re going to have to make them pay off and put some points on the board. And that goes back to the turnovers and penalties we’ve been getting.
“We get down there and have two illegal procedure penalties, and both of them are on first down, which I don’t understand that. We only had four penalties, by they’re drive-killing penalties, and then we have three turnovers, one of them returned for a touchdown.”
It’s come to a point that Davis is encouraging his ball carriers to place a higher premium on ball security than on battling for those extra yards.
“We’ve got some guys who are trying to get extra yardage, but there comes a time though you’re just going to have to wrap the ball up and go ahead and let them take your down,” Davis said. “I realize we’re fighting for extra yards, but we can’t continue to battle for an extra yard or two and get the ball stripped.”
Any tickets that may still be remaining on Friday will be sold at the gate on a first-come-first-serve basis. Gates open at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.