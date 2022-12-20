The McMinn Central Chargers couldn’t stop the York Institute Dragons’ offense Monday as they fell 76-46.
The Dragons got off to a 21-9 advantage in the first quarter. Jacob Ferguson scored four for Central as the Chargers couldn’t find enough of a flow offensively.
In the second quarter, the Chargers found more of a rhyme offensively. They outscored the Dragons 15-12 in the quarter.
Will Cooper scored eight in the period and Ferguson added a three, giving him seven for the first half. The Chargers trailed at half 33-24.
“They had a high low game that was hard for us to guard, two bigs and a couple of guards that could shoot it,” said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis.
In the second half the Chargers lost control of the game as the Dragons outscored them 43-22.
“Our effort and energy were nonexistent. We weren’t mentally prepared to play and we just didn’t show up to play a basketball game. We aren’t good enough to just show up and beat people. We have to grind it out and guard them. And we just didn’t do that today,” Curtis said.
McMinn Central 49, White County Warriors 88
The Chargers played again Tuesday but they fell to the White County Warriors 88-49. Curtis didn’t like the way his team played or the energy they played with“We came out to play with no energy and no intensity,” said Curtis.
The Warriors were on a three game win streak coming into the game and have only lost twice.
“Just hard to compete against good basketball teams if you’re not willing to play hard,” said Curtis.
