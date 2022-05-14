Meigs County’s Alex Schaumburg leaps for a shot during Monday’s team Region 2 Small Championships. Both the Lady Tigers and Tigers lost their matches. Meigs will compete in the individual Region on Monday with the winners going to the individual portion of the state tournament.
Meigs County’s Da’Quawn Tatum returns a volley as his partner Chris Plaster looks on. They won this doubles match and their singles matches during the boy’s team Region 2 Small Region Championships on Monday.
Meigs will play in the individual Region on Monday at Ingleside Park.
Meigs County tennis took a pair of setbacks Wednesday at the Region 2 Small Tennis Championship.
The Meigs boys lost to Rockwood in a match that came down to the final pairing in singles play. Rockwood won the final match to take the Region 2 Small championship.
The Meigs girls fell to Kingston in convincing fashion in the girls’ Region 2 Small Championships.
“They all played hard and gave it everything they had,” Meigs Coach Danny Wilson said. “Chris Plaster and Da’Quawn Tatum both played well for us. They always play hard every time they are on the court.”
The Meigs boys and girls will both be back in action on Monday at Ingleside Park in the individual regions. The winners of those matches go to the individual portion of the state tournament.
Boys— Rockwood 4, Meigs 3: In doubles, Plaster and Tatum won 6-3, 6-4. The team of Alex Schaumburg and Ethan Hill lost 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.
In singles, Tatum won 6-2, 7-2 (tiebreaker) while Plaster won 6-3, 6-4. Schaumburg lost 3-6, 2-6 while Dylan Carroll lost 3-6, 4-6.
The final match still going decided the championship with Hill losing a late lead in a 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 loss.
Girls — Kingston 4, Meigs 1:Meigs County’s doubles team of Emily Henry and Madison Fischer lost 1-6, 4-6 while Macey Bunch and Connleigh Irwin fell 5-7, 6-4, 0-6.
In singles, Bunch lost 5-7, 5-7, Henry fell 6-6 (4-7), 2-6, Fischer lost 7-5, 1-6, 0-6 and Avary Summers lost 6-3, 2-6, 3-6.
