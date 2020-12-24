McMinn County lost 77-67 on Tuesday in a non-district matchup at Murray County, Ga.
The game was competitive throughout with Murray County holding a slight 23-19 edge going to the second period. Murray also came out on top in the second quarter, but only 16-15 and McMinn trailed by just three points, 37-34, at the half.
The third quarter proved to be the main difference in the game as Murray won the period 23-16 to take a 60-50 lead entering the fourth quarter. McMinn played even with Murray in the fourth as both teams scored 17 points in the period, but that wasn't enough to overcome McMinn's deficit.
Ty Runyan led the Cherokees with 19 points and Parker Bebb added 10. Runyan hit five three-pointers on the night and Andrew Beavers hit three treys and finished with nine points.
Murray had four players in double figures.
