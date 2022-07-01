Morning Pointe of Athens, in partnership with the Morning Pointe Foundation, hosted its annual Mastering Memory Care golf tournament, raising a record amount - $12,200 all for local clinical and nursing scholarships and area caregiver educational programming.
The June 29 event took place at a new location this year, Springbrook Golf & Country Club in Niota.
Dozens of teams attended a luncheon, games and a day on the links. A special program highlighted two local nursing students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Athens, one of the partnering schools with the Morning Pointe Foundation. Both students had shared how the scholarships helped them focus on their studies and reduce their work hours while making ends meet.
“That’s why we are here,” said Miranda Perez, executive director of the Morning Pointe Foundation. “To continue to make a difference in the lives of nursing and clinical students. We all know there is national nursing shortage and the foundation is working to be a part of the solution.”
Since its founding in 2014, the Morning Pointe Foundation has funded over 65 nursing and clinical scholarships at a dozen partnering community colleges and universities regionally, including Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Athens and in Jacksboro, Chattanooga State Community College, Columbia State Community College, and Tusculum University in Greeneville.
“These ongoing scholarships are made possible thanks to the commitment of local sponsors and their dedication to ensuring more nursing and clinical students gain the resources they need to further their professional careers,” said Greg A. Vital, president and co-founder of Morning Pointe Senior Living. Vital also helped start the foundation.
“We are just thrilled with the overwhelming support and response to our 4th Annual Mastering Memory Care Golf Tournament at our new location, Springbrook Golf & Country Club in Niota,” added Crystal Sutton, executive director at Morning Pointe of Athens. “We look forward to another successful event next year.”
Officials also thanked their presenting sponsors this year - East TN Pharmacy and Citizens National Bank - as well as additional major sponsors, MidLab and Hearth Hospice, and many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.