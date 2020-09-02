NIOTA - McMinn County's golf team split a pair of matches to Walker Valley Monday at Springbrook Golf & Country Club.
The Lady Cherokees earned a 103-108 victory. Kendall Coffey finished with a 50 and Karaline McCall shot a 53.
The McMinn boys lost 169-190. Noah Graybeal led the Cherokees with a 44 while Ethan Jones shot a 47. Marshall Overboe fired a 49 and Walker Combs carded a 50.
