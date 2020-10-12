ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central’s perseverance through a grueling first few weeks of the football season paid off in a big way Friday.
Behind a defensive performance that held Copper Basin to 192 total yards of offense and forced four turnovers, the Chargers upset the Class A No. 2-ranked team 21-7 on Homecoming at Charger Field.
“The schedule that we played with Loudon, Meigs, McMinn County and Sweetwater, those have been very, very tough physical games, and I think that prepared us for this type of game,” said Central Coach Derrick Davis. “And I’m just proud of these guys who have continued to work hard. We were sitting at 1-5, and it’s easy a lot of times to just go through the motions, but I haven’t seen that.”
And offensively, senior fullback Jace Derrick set the tone with 106 yards on 18 carries, pacing a ground attack for the Chargers (2-5) that churned out 217 yards.
“Our offense revolves around him, and we got him going,” Davis said. “That was the key, being able to run the ball, control clock and not turn it over.”
Derrick got things started on defense, too, getting a tackle for loss to end the Cougars’ opening drive on fourth down at the Central 42-yard line. Five plays later, Derrick broke a 29-yard run to the end zone for a 7-0 Charger lead.
“The energy was great, and we practiced great all week,” said Derrick, who also had an interception on defense. “We practiced two and a half hours every single day, game plan was great, attitudes were great, and this is the result.”
Copper Basin was without star quarterback Bryson Grabowski, who was injured in the Cougars’ game the previous week. But back-up signal caller Joe Boggs led Basin on a steady drive to answer Central’s first touchdown, completing passes of 14, 17 and 13 yards before finding Tim Jabaley from a yard out to tie the game with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
That was the last time the Cougars (7-1) had any consistent success through the air. Boggs and Dawson Worthy, who spelled Boggs after halftime, combined for just 91 yards passing and three interceptions.
“The guy they brought in (Boggs), we had a whole game on him, and he’s an awful tough kid,” Davis said. “And I don’t know that it (Grabowski’s absence) changed anything. I just know for the most part that we played pretty hard and we still made mistakes not getting it in the end zone in the first half.”
Central’s defense stopped another Basin drive on fourth down at the Charger 14-yard line early in the second quarter. The ensuing Central drive ended in an interception, only for Novice Cox to answer back by snagging the first of his two picks on defense and returning it to the Cougars’ 29-yard line.
A go-ahead field goal attempt from Central went wide to keep the score knotted at 7-7 at halftime.
Basin recovered its onside kick to start the second half, only for Cox to grab his second interception on the Cougars’ very first play. Central’s ensuing drive stalled on fourth down after moving down to the Basin 21, but the Chargers then forced a fumble on the Cougars’ first snap, and Isaac Dean recovered it for another turnover.
This time, Central cashed in the takeaway, with Derrick running for 14 yards, Basin helping out with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and Cox at quarterback finishing with a two-yard touchdown run to go ahead 14-7.
Basin started the next drive on its 5-yard line after a miscue on the kickoff return, and four plays later, Derrick made a diving interception off a tipped ball to give the Chargers the ball at the Cougars’ 12-yard line.
Jyrel Arnwine ran in the sweep for the touchdown on the first snap, giving Central a 21-7 lead with 1:47 left in the third quarter.
Two more defensive stops and two more drives that chewed up more than eight minutes, and the upset was complete.
“Defensively, they did a good job as far as staying at home, keys, they bought into the game plan,” Davis said. “We got four turnovers, and that was big. And offensively we were able to run the ball.”
The Chargers remain home for their next game 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting Signal Mountain for a critical Region 3-3A game. Central must win two of the next three games against Signal Mountain, Red Bank and Brainerd to keep its playoff hopes afloat.
“Schedule is still tough, but I truly believe we’re getting better, and it showed tonight,” Davis said. “We’ve got a three-game season hopefully, and if we win a couple of those, that can put us in the playoffs.”
