ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central coach Johnny Morgan continues to be frustrated with the Chargerettes’ defense after a humbling loss.
Maryville jumped ahead 41-24 at halftime, and Central never recovered, falling to a 72-49 defeat on Tuesday in The Roundhouse.
“We’ve played 20 games and we’re still making the same mistakes,” Morgan said. “If we get beat off the dribble, nobody’s helping. Somebody does help, and nobody’s helping them. There’s no five-on-five defense. We’ve gotten better at five-on-five offense, but our five-on-five defense is really bad.”
Gracie Midkiff, who torched the Chargerettes in the two teams’ first meeting during the Christmas tournament at Maryville, did so again with three 3-pointers in the first quarter, which ended with Central trailing 18-13.
“The biggest thing is No. 12 (Gracie Midkiff), she hits four or five threes against us during Christmas, and all we talked about was you’ve got to know where No. 12 is, and she makes three threes the first quarter,” Morgan said.
“Just like what I told them for I don’t know how long, we don’t do what we’re coached to do defensively. We’re about 50% there on offense and about 10% there on defense. So, not very good.”
The Lady Rebels opened up a 23-point second quarter to swell Central’s deficit to 17 points at the intermission. The Chargerettes were behind 59-40 after three quarters.
“We’re just not very tough,” Morgan said. “They just push us around and beat us up, and we just take it.”
Molly Masingale led Central with 16 points, and Kellan Baker was the other Chargerette in double figures with 12 points. Maryville produced four double-digit scorers, led by Aaliyah Vananda with 25 points. Midkiff finished with four threes for 12 points, and Denae Fritx and Jada Edwards scored 11 each.
The Chargerettes are back in action Friday in The Roundhouse against District 5-AA rival Polk County. That game tips off at 6 p.m
