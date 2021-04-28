The McMinn County boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 to Chattanooga Christian School on Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
CCS scored its goal in the first half on a penalty kick after a handball call in the box on the Cherokees.
McMinn (1-9) is back in action 7 p.m. Thursday at Cumberland County.
